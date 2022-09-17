Hawaii beats Duquesne for first victory of the Timmy Chang-era

On homecoming night in Manoa, the University of Hawaii football team celebrated the first victory of the Timmy Chang-era.

The Rainbow Warrior defense protected a halftime lead then extended it with linebacker Penei Pavihi’s 50-yard interception return and UH defeated Duquesne 24-14 tonight at the Ching Complex, giving Chang his first win as head coach.

UH special teams set up two Dedrick Parson touchdown runs in the first half and the Warriors’ defense thwarted two Duquesne threats in the third quarter before Pavihi’s pick-six gave the Warriors (1-3) added breathing room on their way to the program’s 19th straight win against Football Championship Subdivision competition.

Jalen Perdue sparked the Warriors with a 58-yard kickoff return to set up Parson’s first score and a blocked punt by Kaulana Makaula led to a 17-yard Parson TD that gave UH a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Trailing 24-6 with 6:33 to play, Duquesne (1-3) kept the pressure on with a 29-yard touchdown pass and a 2-point conversion. The Dukes then recovered an onside kick and quickly moved to the UH 16. But UH nickleback Malik Hausman came up with his second interception of the game, both coming in the end zone, to preserve the win.

UH quarterback Joey Yellen made his third consecutive start for the Warriors and completed 13 of 20 passes for 86 yards before being relieved by Brayden Schager early in the fourth quarter. Schager attempted just one pass as the Warriors kept the ball on the ground on their final two possessions.

UH earned its first victory of the season despite being outgained 364-184 thanks to the three interceptions and blocked punt.

After the Warriors went three-and-out to open the game, Duquesne drove 56 yards on 14 plays before stalling at the UH nine and settled for a 26-yard field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz.

Perdue then ignited the Warriors with his kickoff return and Dedrick Parson capped a six-play 35-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give UH the lead.

Makaula recorded UH’s first blocked punt since 2019 and Hugh Nelson returned it to the Duquesne 14. Three plays later, Parson broke loose around the right side for a 17-yard touchdown run and Matthew Shipley’s PAT gave UH a 14-3 lead with 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

UH saw a chance to extend the lead snuffed when a 13-play drive stalled and Shipley’s 35-yard attempt was blocked.

Duquesne backup quarterback Darius Perrantes sparked the Dukes in a drive that was aided by a targeting penalty on UH safety Meki Pei. Bruzdewicz connected for a 30-yard field goal and Duquesne went into halftime down 14-6.

Duquesne held the ball for 23 of the first 24 plays of the third quarter over two possessions that chewed up nearly the first 11 minutes of the period. The Dukes came up empty on a 16-play drive when Hausman came up with an interception in the end zone.

UH gave the ball back on the next play when Yellen’s throw was picked off by Ayden Garnes. But the UH defense held again and a 43-yard field goal attempt drifted wide left.

After a UH punt, the Warriors defense extended the lead when Pavihi snared a screen pass from Joe Mischler and returned the interception 50 yards for a touchdown and Shipley’s kick gave UH a 21-6 lead with 14:08 left in the game.

The Warriors forced a punt that covered just 15 yards and the UH ground game powered a 10-play drive capped by a 29-yard Shipley field goal to stretch the lead to 24-6.

Duquesne answered with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Perrantes, in relief of Mischler, to Dwayne Menders Jr. Perrantes then connected with Rahmon Hart Jr., on the 2-point conversion that brought the Dukes within 10.

Duquesne’s Seth Bolin recovered the onside kick and Perrantes found Billy Lucas for a 32-yard completion to the UH 16. Two plays later, Hausman picked off Perrantes’ throw at the goalline and the Warriors ran out the clock on their first win of the season.