Column: Beaches belong to everyone; setbacks help guarantee that | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Beaches belong to everyone; setbacks help guarantee that

  • By Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee
  • Today
  • Updated 9:18 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES “Unfortunately, the proliferation of seawalls, sandbags and other forms of hardening have caused accelerated erosion, beach narrowing, and beach loss. These conditions create a hazardous setting for the public, and wash away our environmental heritage,” writes Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee.

    “Unfortunately, the proliferation of seawalls, sandbags and other forms of hardening have caused accelerated erosion, beach narrowing, and beach loss. These conditions create a hazardous setting for the public, and wash away our environmental heritage,” writes Chip Fletcher and Colin Lee.

Thank you to the Star-Advertiser for airing the needed dialogue regarding shoreline setbacks and seawalls. Climate change and its impacts such as sea level rise will play an increasingly important role in local discussions as the effects become even more apparent. Read more

