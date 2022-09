Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The policies produced by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will aid the United States in decarbonizing its fossil fuel-dependent economy, and in the process, mitigate its effects that inflict billions of dollars in damage. Thank you to Hawaii’s delegation, all of whom voted to pass the IRA. We know, beyond a doubt, our continued, unsustainable lifestyle as Americans is destroying the planet for life in the future.

As the world’s largest economy and cumulative greenhouse gas emitter, the course of action the U.S. takes now will either significantly dampen or advance the global shift to sustainability. Thus, it is relieving to finally be served legislation that will direct Americans in the latter path. These actions are especially crucial in the eyes of the youth — the next generations whose present and future are dependent on the government taking not one step in the right direction, but carving the path to a brighter future.

We have all personally experienced irreversible damage to our homes as a result of the climate crisis.

In California, wildfires are clouding the sky with smoke, and causing blackouts and evacuations in towns nearby. Along the shores of Oahu, invasive algae and foggy water are ailing previously beautiful beaches. Throughout the Ala Wai, rising temperatures are causing deadly bacterial blooms that seep into nearby waters. Everyday we see erosion eating away at the foundation of homes and making beaches from our childhoods disappear. We watch as coral bleaching destroys native environments and puts indigenous species at risk. Each consequence means another lost experience, another memory we will never have the opportunity to relieve.

With each sign of inaction, we fear even more for our future.

As high school students, the climate crisis feels like an inescapable fate that will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable. It has found its way into every aspect of our lives: the news, the classroom, conversations with friends and family. In the face of constant disappointment with our legislative reality, the younger generation has become all too familiar with their frustration slipping into hopelessness.

However, this legislative victory reminded us that there are people who will listen. Our resilient voices hold power because we speak the truth. It reminds us to raise our voices even louder than before because there is still more to be done.

Unfortunately, there are flaws within the IRA. Among a handful of other setbacks, these climate measures continue to sustain oil and gas interests by mandating 10 more years worth of new leases for offshore drilling. Furthermore, the increased exporting of fossil fuels will undoubtedly accompany its reduced domestic demand.

Nevertheless, one thing remains certain. The compromises we make now will guarantee, in one way or another, less compromises to be made in the future.

The changes that still need to be made are abundant, yet clear. It is now more evident than ever before that a nationwide carbon cashback mechanism is needed, along with many other sweeping transformations in infrastructure, transportation, and agriculture. We need more reliable methods of transportation, more walkable, sustainable, equitable and livable infrastructure, more sustainable zoning laws, as well as reduced reliance on plastic.

We celebrate the passage of the IRA and our legislators for getting the bill to where it is today. We must remind ourselves, however, that the IRA is not our final destination, but what lays the foundations for more necessary climate policies to come. The fight to secure our future must continue. The ideal time to take action was decades ago. The next best time is now.

Lei Crowley, Logan Lee and Chisato Tarui are members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Youth Action Team and sophomores at ‘Iolani School; fellow member and classmate Audrey Lin also signed this piece.