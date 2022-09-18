comscore Editorial: Chance to shine for Hawaii airports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Chance to shine for Hawaii airports

  • Today
  • Updated 9:05 p.m.

If the tourism industry recovery progresses as it’s hoped, there will be more people getting a first impression of Hawaii the instant they step off the plane. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: School bus drivers needed

Scroll Up