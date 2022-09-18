comscore Leeward Community College show features new twist on Queen ­Lili‘uokalani’s music | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Leeward Community College show features new twist on Queen ­Lili‘uokalani’s music

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The Lili‘u Project, which presents the music of Queen ­Lili‘uokalani in expanded forms to emphasize her artistic accomplishments, brings its latest production to Leeward Community College on Sept. 24 and 25. Read more

