Hawaii News Comments are due on Thirty Meter Telescope environmental review By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:57 p.m. Monday is the last day to submit comments on the proposed scope of the National Science Foundation's environmental review of the $2.65 million Thirty Meter Telescope project. A proposed environmental impact statement is expected to help the agency determine whether the federal government will provide $850 million or more to support the TMT project as recommended by the astronomy community. Alternatives to be evaluated in the EIS include: >> Investment and operation of the TMT on Mauna Kea. >> Investment and operation of the TMT on Mauna Kea with a plan to practice "responsible astronomy" in partnership with the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, the Maunakea Observatories and "the affected Hawaiian community." >> Investment and operation of the TMT in the Canary Islands. >> No action. The National Science Foundation held a series of scoping meetings on Hawaii island last month, with testimony dominated by the same folks who have opposed the TMT over the last decade. Imua TMT, a group led by Native Hawaiians who support the project, on Friday urged the general public to submit comments. The foundation also published a draft community engagement plan that outlines how it plans to engage the public and proceed through the environmental review in a transparent way. A draft of the EIS is expected to be ready early next summer, officials said, and the whole review process is expected to last at least a couple of years. The National Science Foundation extended the comment deadline by two days, until Monday. For more information and to submit comments, go to foundation's TMT webpage at 808ne.ws/nsftnt.