comscore Comments are due on Thirty Meter Telescope environmental review | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Comments are due on Thirty Meter Telescope environmental review

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Monday is the last day to submit comments on the proposed scope of the National Science Foundation’s environmental review of the $2.65 million Thirty Meter Telescope project. Read more

