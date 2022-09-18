comscore Increasing Waikiki building height and density might be on table for first time in half century | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Increasing Waikiki building height and density might be on table for first time in half century

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki Special District rules were adopted in 1976 to set height, density and setback requirements in an effort to keep the area from becoming an urban jungle. But those rules have hampered some efforts at redevelopment. Above, people walk near Cleghorn Street next to an empty lot.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Some Waikiki streets are a mix of taller buildings and older single- or two-story buildings, like these on Kalaimoku Street. Changes are being proposed to make the district livable in the future when sea levels could rise from 1 to 6 feet in the most vulnerable areas.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Waikiki Special District rules were adopted in 1976 to set height, density and setback requirements in an effort to keep the area from becoming an urban jungle. But those rules have hampered some efforts at redevelopment. Pictured are apartments along Launiu Street.

A movement is underway to increase building height and density in the Waikiki Special District for the first time in about 50 years to allow smaller parcels to be turned into affordable housing and make the district more resilient to climate change and sea-level rise. Read more

