Hawaii Baseball Report – Sept. 18, 2022

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

>> On Friday, the Atlanta Braves placed relief pitcher Kirby Yates (Kauai) on the injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with inflammation of his right elbow.

>> The Cincinnati Reds called up pitcher Kyle Dowdy (Hawaii) on Tuesday, returned him to the Triple-A Louisville Bats on Wednesday and called him back up on Saturday.

>> The Chicago Cubs promoted second baseman Christian Donahue (‘Iolani) to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs on Thursday. He has yet to appear in a game.

>> The Cleveland Guardians have assigned pitcher Cade Smith (Hawaii) to the Arizona Fall League, where he will pitch for the Peoria Javelinas.

>> The Los Angeles Dodgers promoted catcher Kekai Rios (Kamehameha/UH) to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday. He has yet to appear in a game. The Drillers finish their regular season today and play

the Wichita Wind Surge in the Texas League North Division best-of-three playoff series starting Tuesday.

>> Pitcher Aaron Davenport (Hawaii) started the Lake County Captains’ 6-5 win Friday against the Great Lake Loons in Game 3 of the Midwest League East Division playoffs but did not figure in the decision.

Davenport gave up four runs, all earned, in 32⁄3 innings four hits and two walks. He struck out four batters as the Captains advanced to the Midwest League championship series against the South Bend Cubs. That best-of-three series starts today.

>> Dylan Spain (Saint Louis/UH Hilo) pitched two scoreless innings of relief Tuesday as the Rome Braves beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods in the opening game of the best-of-three South Atlantic League South Division playoffs 3-2 in 10 innings. Bowling Green won the next two games to end Rome’s season.

>> Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) led the Carolina League in batting average (by 32 points), on-base percentage (.410) and slugging percentage (.497). The regular season ended on Sept. 11 with the RiverDogs as South Division second-half champions. Charleston swept its best-ofthree playoff series against the first-half champion Myrtle Beach Pelicans, with Sasaki going 4-for-10 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI and a stolen base. Next up in the best-of-three Carolina League championship series are the Lynchburg Hillcats. That series starts today.

>> Outfielder Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea) hit safely in all three games and 4-for-12 (.333) overall as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lost to the Dunedin Blue Jays in the best-of-three Florida State League West Division playoffs.

>> Codie Paiva (Kamehameha) gave up three runs on nine hits in 51⁄3 innings as his Quebec Capitales beat the Ottawa Titans 4-3 in Game 2 of the Frontier League’s East Division Series. He did not figure in the decision. Quebec went on to win the series 2-1 and is facing the Schaumburg Boomers in the bestof-five league championship series. The Capitales won the opener Wednesday. Paiva started Game 2 on Thursday, giving up three runs, two earned, on eight hits in 61⁄3 innings, striking out 10 while taking the 9-1 loss. The Capitales rallied to win Saturday. Game 4 is today. If Quebec loses, Game 5 is Monday.

>> Quintin Torres-Costa (Waiakea/UH) and the Gastonia Honey Hunters won the Atlantic League South Division first-half title and chose to open the best-of-five division series at home Tuesday. Because Gastonia has clinched the second half, it will face the division rival with the best record, the High Point Rockers.

Hawaii Baseball Report – S… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser