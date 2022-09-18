comscore Hawaii, head coach Timmy Chang get first win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii, head coach Timmy Chang get first win

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive back Malik Hausman came up with an interception in the end zone during the second against Duquesne at the Ching Complex. Hausman picked off two passes and both were in the end zone.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii linebacker Penei Pavihi celebrates with linebacker Isaiah Tufaga after his touchdown after an interception during the second half.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii linebacker Penei Pavihi ran free after intercepting a pass, returning it 50 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Duquesne on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Timmy Chang, center, celebrated with his players after the first win of his head coaching career and the Warriors’ first victory of the season on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors intercepted two Duquesne passes in the end zone and scored on a pick-6 for a 24-14 victory before 8,991 at the Ching Complex. Read more

