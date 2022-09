Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

John-Keawe Sagapolutele is a fast learner. The senior quarterback passed for 237 yards and four touchdowns, completing 17 of his 22 attempts as No. 2 Punahou overwhelmed No. 5 Saint Louis 43-19 on Saturday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

In his last outing, Sagapolutele struggled at times in Punahou’s 27-20 loss to No. 1 Kahuku. This time, the strong-armed slinger found teammates across the field, near and far.

“It’s just my mindset — I trust in my teammates. They helped me stay focused for this week, being in the right state of mind and trusting in God,” Sagapolutele said. “I appreciate each and every one of our linemen. Our line stepped up big time, especially my boy Skyden Hanisi, our only senior (offensive lineman). He really leads the boys well.”

Punahou improved to 1-0 in ILH Open Division play (4-1 overall). Saint Louis dropped to 1-1 in league play (2-3 overall) despite 311 passing yards from Kekahi Graham, who was 26-for-36 with one TD. Graham was pestered constantly by Punahou’s pass rush and absorbed five of the Buffanblu’s six sacks.

Punahou limited Saint Louis to negative rushing yardage (minus-6 yards). Titan Lacaden (11 receptions, 150 yards) and Chyler DeSilva (10 catches, 83 yards) found pukas in Punahou’s coverage between the 20-yard lines, but the Buffanblu expertly locked down in the red zone.

Punahou’s balanced offense finished with 360 total yards, including 123 on the ground (5 per carry). Ala‘i Williams finished with 132 yards and one TD on 17 attempts.

“Our O-line did a great job today. We did something nobody could do in years. All the hard work we put into this finally paid off,” Williams said.

After Punahou’s Jordan Kapisi missed a 36-yard field goal try into a head wind, Saint Louis marched to pay dirt. The Crusaders drove in 13 plays, aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty. ‘Ola Apduhan’s 1-yard TD run gave the Crusaders a 6-0 lead with 1:52 left in the first quarter. The PAT involved an illegal procedure call on Saint Louis, then came a bad snap and an incomplete pass.

Punahou bounced back with a 73-yard kickoff return by Travis Ross, with a bonus personal foul on the Crusaders. Two plays later, Sagapolutele found Justice Wu on a slant for an 8-yard TD strike. Kapisi’s PAT kick gave Punahou a 7-6 lead with one minute left in the opening quarter.

After each team turned the ball over on downs — ending on sacks — Saint Louis regained the lead. Vince Tautua recovered Sagapolutele’s fumble, and the Crusaders marched 62 yards in six plays. Graham rolled right and found Jaysen Peters-de Laura in the end zone for a 34-yard TD.

Josiah Kia sacked Graham on the ensuing 2-point attempt, but Saint Louis led 12-7 with 7:03 left in the first half.

The pendulum swung back in Punahou’s favor as Sagapolutele directed his offense 64 yards in 10 plays. His 4-yard TD pass to Noah Macapulay pushed the Buffanblu ahead 14-12 with 2:27 to go in the first half.

Starting at their 20 after a Kapisi kickoff for a touchback, the Crusaders drove to the Punahou 27, but the Buffanblu sacked Graham, who lost the ball. GianCarlo Rufo hustled after the bouncing pigskin and returned it 51 yards for a touchdown. Punahou led 21-12 with 34 seconds left in the first half.

Then, the double-whammy. On the ensuing snap, Apduhan fumbled on a dive up the middle and Punahou recovered at the Crusaders’ 20-yard line. Sagapolutele found Ean Kamau-Waikiki wide open next to the right pylon for a TD. Alai Williams’ PAT run opened Punahou’s lead to 29-12 with 23 seconds before intermission.

The Crusaders punched in a 3-yard TD run by Apduhan with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. By the fourth stanza, however, it was was Punahou in control. Sagapolutele fired a 36-yard TD pass to Astin Hange, and Williams bounced outside for a 33-yard TD to close the night’s scoring.

“We know we’ll get straight back to work,” Sagapolutele said. “We know we’ll see (Saint Louis) again.”

—

PUNAHOU 43, SAINT LOUIS 19

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Punahou (4-1, 1-0) 7 22 0 14 — 43

Saint Louis (2-3, 1-1) 6 6 7 0 — 19

STL—‘Ola Apduhan 1 run (pass failed)

PUN—Justice Wu 8 pass from John-Keawe Sagapolutele (Jordan Kapisi kick)

STL—Jaysen Peters-de Laura 34 pass from Kekahi Graham (pass failed)

PUN—Noah Macapulay 4 pass from Sagapolutele (Kapisi kick)

PUN—GianCarlo Rufo 51 fumble return (Kapisi kick)

PUN—Ean Kamau-Waikiki 10 pass from Sagapolutele (Alai Williams run)

STL—Apduhan 3 run (Makena Kauai kick)

PUN—Astin Hange 36 pass from Sagapolutele (Kapisi kick)

PUN—Williams 33 run (Kapisi kick)

RUSHING—Punahou: Williams 17-132, Iosepa Lyman 5-9, Sagapolutele 4-(minus 18). Saint Louis: Apduhan 8-15, Graham 8-0, Chaz Delto 3-(minus 9), ‘Oha Kamakawiwo‘ole 2-(minus 12).

PASSING—Punahou: Sagapolutele 17-22-0-237, Ty McCutcheon 1-1-0-9. Saint Louis: Graham 26-36-0-311, Kamakawiwo‘ole 4-8-0-42.

RECEIVING—Punahou: Astin Hange 7-131, Kamau-Waikiki 3-47, Macapulay 4-37, Wu 3-22, Luke Uechi 1-9. Saint Louis: Titan Lacaden 11-150, Chyler DeSilva 10-83, Peters-de Laura 3-61, Yosei Takahashi 2-28, Ricky Lepule Jr. 2-23, Jordan Nunuha 2-19, Apduhan 1-(minus 11).