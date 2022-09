Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Waipahu’s high-scoring offense came to life when it needed to and the Marauders’ defense received a late gift Saturday against Aiea.

Liatama Uiliata caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Joshua Manu on an out route with 13.9 seconds remaining as Waipahu beat No. 8 Aiea 20-14 in an OIA Division I game at Radford.

“It was really clutch. I put all my marbles on him,” Uiliata said of Manu. Uiliata caught 12 passes for 140 yards.

The Marauders (3-0) got the ball at the Na Alii 15 with 1:23 remaining when Aiea quarterback Noah Spencer dropped the ball while scrambling and Waipahu’s Romeo Tagata recovered it.

“I’m just glad I didn’t drop it and I gave my offense an opportunity to score,” Tagata said.

Waipahu was shut out in the first half, but tied it at 14-14 on Braeden Togafau’s 1-yard run and Tagata’s 2-point conversion run with 9:04 remaining.

Waipahu scored 78 combined points in their previous two league games, while Aiea scored 70.

“It was frustrating, to say the least,” said Waipahu coach Bryson Carvalho. “We were playing off a little bit. We had a few guys out, but a lot of guys weren’t playing to their potential.”

Waipahu got a huge boost from Nelly Talaieai, who didn’t carry the ball in the first half but finished with 17 rushes for 112 yards and a score.

“No. 34 has a backstory to him,” Carvalho said. “He had a severe concussion right before the season started and it was up in the air if he was going to end his career, period. For him to come back and have a night like that, for me, I had a little bit of a moment. I had tears in my eyes. I’m proud of how he came back and didn’t give up on his dream.”

The Marauders’ Xavier Transfiguracion missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt late in the first quarter, but Na Alii were called for roughing the kicker, which moved the ball to the 9. On the next play, Waipahu’s Togafau fumbled and Aiea’s Makoa Ah Mook Sang recovered.

Na Alii (2-1) scored on the next drive when Geronimo Ulgaran caught a 37-yard touchdown pass from Rico Figueroa, who received a lateral on the right side from Spencer. Bryson Boyea Quiton’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 9:24 left in the first half.

Waipahu’s Transfiguracion’s 29-yard field-goal attempt was blocked on the final play of the first half.

Aiea had 100 yards of total offense in the first half, while Waipahu had 137.

The Marauders’ Arjay Kelemete had two sacks before halftime. Na Alii’s Elijah Nahoopii-Makakona had an interception.

Waipahu scored on a 3-yard run by Talaieai with 2:36 left in the third quarter to get within 7-6. The PAT kick was blocked by Aizik Mahuka.

Na Alii went up 14-6 on Kaimana Lale-Saole’s 60-yard run with 11:12 remaining in the game.

Aiea’s Spencer, who played in place of the injured Ezekiel Olie, passed for 99 yards. Waipahu’s Manu passed for 191 yards.

WAIPAHU 20, AIEA 14

At Radford

Waipahu (4-1, 3-0)0 0 6 14 — 20

Aiea (4-2, 2-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14

Aiea—Geronimo Ulgaran 37 pass from Rico Figueroa (Bryson Boyea Quiton kick)

Waip—Nelly Talaieai 3 run (kick blocked)

Aiea—Kaimana Lale-Saole 60 run (Boyea Quiton kick)

Waip—Braeden Togafau 1 run (Romeo Tagata run)

Waip—Liatama Uiliata 4 pass from Joshua Manu (kick failed)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Talaieai 17-112, Togafau 13-30, Manu 9-13, Tagata 1-3. Aiea: Lale-Saole 14-81, Noah Spencer 10-13, Kobe Higa 1-5, Kane Lorenzana 1-5, Ulgaran 1-4, TEAM 1-(minus 7).

PASSING—Waipahu: Manu 16-37-1-191, Uilata 1-1-0-37. Aiea: Spencer 12-26-0-99, Figueroa 1-1-0-37.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Uiliata 12-140, Saige Marienthal 1-37, Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 3-30, Tai Aipia-Barrett 1-21.

Aiea: Ulgaran 6-91, Jaydan Chanel 6-44, Figueroa 1-1.

Junior Varsity—Aiea 28, Waipahu 21

KALANI 28, MCKINLEY 7

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Kalani (2-3, 2-2) 0 7 21 0 — 28

McKinley (0-5, 0-4) 0 7 0 0 — 7

McK—Samisoni Mafi 10 run (Noa Hattori-Crozier kick)

Kaln—Kahikina Iaea 13 pass from Kynan McCartney (Kalekona Spencer kick)

Kaln—Christopher Holt 1 pass from McCartney (Spencer kick)

Kaln—Aidan Trinidad 3 fumble return (Spencer kick)

Kaln—Holt 5 pass from McCartney (Spencer kick)

RUSHING—Kalani: McCartney 11-40, Devin Nguyen 5-31, Silas Soberano 3-16, Laakea Nishimoto 6-12, Holt 1-1, Royce Fujimoto 1-(minus 1). McKinley: Makana Williams 13-46, Mafi 5-31, Afi Togafau 10-20, Preston Note 1-5, Jaidan Kepa Kaio 1-(minus 12).

PASSING—Kalani: McCartney 17-31-1-183. McKinley: Togafau 7-25-1-116.