Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 18, 2022

Sky Griffith of Waikiki spotted some aloha while visiting the port city of Otaru on Hokkaido, Japan, in June. Photo by Chad Griffith.
In June, Raymond Abregano of Honolulu found
a WikiWiki Eat restaurant in Rome. Photo by
Tim Los Banos.
Jim Seatris of Waipahu, above, discovered the Na Hoku jewelry store at the Washington Square shopping mall in Tigard, Ore., in June. Photo by Nainoa Seatris.
While attending the “Jean-Michel Basquiat:
King Pleasure” exhibition in New York City, in May, Honolulu resident Robert Nehmad spotted a few signs of Hawaiian life within an artwork about Basquiat’s time in the isles. Photo by
Deborah Nehmad.