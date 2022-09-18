comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Sept. 18, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Sept. 18, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Sky Griffith of Waikiki spotted some aloha while visiting the port city of Otaru on Hokkaido, Japan, in June. Photo by Chad Griffith.

  • In June, Raymond Abregano of Honolulu found a WikiWiki Eat restaurant in Rome. Photo by Tim Los Banos.

  • Jim Seatris of Waipahu, above, ­discovered the Na Hoku jewelry store at the Washington Square shopping mall in Tigard, Ore., in June. Photo by Nainoa Seatris.

  • While attending the “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure” exhibition in New York City, in May, ­Honolulu resident Robert ­Nehmad spotted a few signs of Hawaiian life within an artwork about ­Basquiat’s time in the isles. Photo by Deborah Nehmad.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

