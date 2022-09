Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to the men and women of the Honolulu Police Department’s 203rd recruit class, who just graduated after six months of rigorous physical, mental and preparedness training.

They’ll now join veteran HPD officers in the Field Training and Evaluation Program, then be assigned to foot patrols to help keep Oahu streets safer from crime. With about 350 vacancies, HPD has now started recruit classes every two months instead of every three months. For more info, see www.joinhonolulupd.org.