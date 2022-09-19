EPA awards more than $31 million in clean-water funding to Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week announced more than $31 million in funding for Hawaii for water infrastructure improvements.

The funding in the form of capitalization grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have been awarded through the State Revolving Funds program, according to an EPA news release.

The Hawaii funding is part of the law’s more than $50 billion to EPA for repairs to water infrastructure in an effort to help communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, among other benefits.

“We are pleased Hawai‘i will receive over $31 million funding to support water and wastewater infrastructure projects. This historic level of investment from the federal government will be used to provide safe drinking water to residents of Hawai‘i and ensure aging wastewater infrastructure, including cesspools, is replaced to protect public health and the environment,” said Gov. David Y. Ige in the release.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said ensuring access to clean, safe drinking water while protecting the environment is critical to Hawaii communities. “That’s why I’ve fought to protect Hawaii’s water sources and secure the funding necessary to protect and strengthen our state’s water infrastructure. Thanks to additional federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Hawaii is receiving more than $31 million to help prevent flooding, protect our waterways, and ensure the health and wellbeing of communities across our state,” Hirono said.

The state Department of Health, Environmental Health Administration, administers Hawaii’s Clean Water and Drinking Water SRF programs.