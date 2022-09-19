Hawaii’s National Merit Scholarship semifinalists are named

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Merit Scholarship Corporation semifinalists for Hawaii have been named.

The Hawaii students are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

They will compete for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.

Hawaii students are:

>> Baldwin High School: Kathryn I. Derrick.

>> Hanalani School: Simon Y. Lee.

>> Hawaii Preparatory Academy: Liana Singh.

>> ‘Iolani School: Sofia L. Brege, Allison K. Eto, Mara J. Goldstein, Olivia Y. Hwang, Rebecca T. Iha, Adam C. Inamasu, Candace C. Kim, Anabel H. Kinsey, Bohdan Koshevoi, Katelyn Lam, Ming-Hao Lee, Kieran R. Lynch, Amy Matsui, Atena Mori, Kiryn Shaye S. Morita, Koyuki S. Narashiba, Holden M. Schermer, Katelyn Shu, Sean H. Weiss, Kaiya R. Williams, Merynn Y. Yamane, Stace Zhao, Xuancheng Zhao.

>> Kaiser High School: Natalie S. Kuo.

>> Kalani High School: Brandon Bobby Mitchell.

>> Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama: Koa L. Chang, Pualii Ann Zidek.

>> Kauai High School: Kenneth A. Hironaka.

>> Kihei Charter High School: Rhiannon M. Garnier.

>> McKinley High School: Lian Fouse.

>> Moanalua High School: Sofia I. Gonzalez.

>> Punahou School: Nicole M. Dao, Rinny R. Fan, Matthew A. Goh, Madeline Y. Hodge, Matthew Z. Huo, James N. Jost, Jonathan Kwon, Ezra H. Levinson, Christine H. Lim, Colin C. Morita, Nicholas K. Odani, Jonathan Pai, Katherine S. Rudolf, Iris Sim, Sarah A. Tottori, Josh R. Uchima, Rachel E. Waggoner, Harlequinn J. Wolters, Kate R. Wong, Preston M. Yoshino, Felicity Y. Zhou.

>> Radford High School: John P. Quejada.

>> Waiakea High School: Rachel Z. Tao.