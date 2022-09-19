comscore Election ballots to be mailed starting Oct. 17 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Election ballots to be mailed starting Oct. 17

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Honolulu election officials said last week they will mail general election ballots to Oahu voters Oct. 17 and 18. Read more

