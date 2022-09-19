comscore Nisei legacy will pass to younger generations at tribute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nisei legacy will pass to younger generations at tribute

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / APRIL 5 ”<strong>We know that the legacy of the nisei soldiers can only be carried forth if the younger people embrace the story. But also, the story (still) has relevance.”</strong> <strong>Lynn Heirakuji</strong> <em>President, Nisei Veterans Legacy</em>

    We know that the legacy of the nisei soldiers can only be carried forth if the younger people embrace the story. But also, the story (still) has relevance.”

  • COURTESY NISEI VETERANS LEGACY The Honor Guard of the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Infantry Regiment presented colors at the 2019 Nisei Veterans Memorial Service.

    The Honor Guard of the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Infantry Regiment presented colors at the 2019 Nisei Veterans Memorial Service.

This year’s Nisei Veterans Legacy Seventh Annual Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service on Sunday will be largely youth-focused, with youth guest speakers and a large JROTC presence as the nisei legacy is passed on to younger generations. Read more

