Nisei legacy will pass to younger generations at tribute
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / APRIL 5
”We know that the legacy of the nisei soldiers can only be carried forth if the younger people embrace the story. But also, the story (still) has relevance.”
Lynn Heirakuji
President, Nisei Veterans Legacy
-
COURTESY NISEI VETERANS LEGACY
The Honor Guard of the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Infantry Regiment presented colors at the 2019 Nisei Veterans Memorial Service.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree