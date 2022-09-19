comscore Plan to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in Hawaii takes shape | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Plan to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in Hawaii takes shape

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  Cannabis plants are seen in the growing room at Noa Botanicals growing and production facilities in Kunia.

    Cannabis plants are seen in the growing room at Noa Botanicals growing and production facilities in Kunia.

The most comprehensive strategy yet to legalize adult recreational cannabis use in Hawaii is being prepared for state lawmakers ahead of next year’s legislative session starting four months from now. Read more

