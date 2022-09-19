Injuries continue to mount for University of Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With injuries to the top two receivers, the University of Hawaii football team will turn to less-experienced players to boost the pass-catching attack.

UH coach Timmy Chang confirmed that wideout Jonah Panoke will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken collarbone in Saturday’s 24-14 victory over Duquesne. Panoke, a junior from Saint Louis School, leads the Rainbow Warriors with 15 catches for 172 yards. Panoke is a member of the Warriors’ leadership committee.

Chang said wideout Zion Bowens, who has not played since suffering a leg injury in the opener against Vanderbilt, has been cleared to run in drills this week.

“We’ll see what he can do,” Chang said of Bowens.

The Warriors play a road game against New Mexico State this Saturday and have a bye the following weekend. Chang indicated Bowens is on track to return to the lineup for the Mountain West opener against San Diego State on Oct. 8.

“It just keeps coming,” Chang mused about the injuries. “The gift of giving never stops around here.”

But Chang appears to be hopeful about giving opportunities to junior Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala; second-year Warriors Jalen Walthall and Karsyn Pupunu; and freshmen Chuuky Hines and Nicholas Cenacle. Hines is UH’s fastest sprinter, clocking 0.90 seconds in the “flying 10” — which measures the final 10 of a 40-yard sprint — and registering a prorated 22.72 mph.

Cenacle joined UH in July after earning a diploma from Vanier College, a prep academy in Canada, and receiving a student visa. Cenacle, who grew up in Montreal, was rated as Canada’s No. 1 receiver prospect. “Nick has to play now moving forward,” Chang said.

Chang said the on-the-job training will be beneficial. “It’s a good thing, right?” Chang said. “It goes to our future. These guys have to get ready.”

The Warriors are seeking to boost an offense that has scored six touchdowns — none through the air. Of the 131 FBS schools, UH, Florida and South Florida are the only programs without a touchdown pass this season.

Brayden Schager started at quarterback against Vanderbilt, and Joey Yellen, who transferred from Pittsburgh in May, started the next three games. Against Duquesne, Yellen was 13-for-20 for 86 yards. Schager, whose availability was questionable against Michigan last week because of an injury, completed his only pass against Duquesne.

Chang said no decision has been made on the starting quarterback against NMSU.

Saturday’s outcome was the first head-coaching victory for Chang, a former record-setting quarterback who was hired by his alma mater in January. After the game, Chang went straight home. On Sunday morning, he said, “came back to work, ready to roll. We’re in (the offices) early, just getting to the grind to figure out how to win again.”