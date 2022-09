Scoreboard – Sept. 19, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Assets; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Saint Louis vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Island Pacific; Hawaii Baptist vs. Mid Pacific. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at McKinley, 5 p.m.; Kailua at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kahuku, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Castle, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Damien vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Punahou; Sacred Hearts vs. Island Pacific; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Pacific Buddhist Academy vs. Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: McKinley at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Aiea, 7 p.m.; Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Bulletin Board

Radford High School

Radford is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program. Head coaching experience is preferred. Overall understanding of running both JV/varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the program’s philosophy is parallel. Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes until Sept. 30.

Pigeon Racing

Oahu Invitational Flyers

From Waimea, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1) Gilbert Dano 181.230 49.65

2) Dexter Wong 181.294 49.53

3) Ian Pactanac 184.990 49.18

4) Walter Hiu 188.982 49.15

5) Paul Yamauchi 185.583 48.93

OHCRA Henry Ayau (MEN)

Sunday

Koa 9-man Open

1. Outrigger CC 4:19:48; (Maverick Aipa, Raphael Betelli, Carlo Calabrese, Stefan Cranston, Stephen Enos, Devin Minardi, Cory Nakamura, Cole Pelayo, Keoni Watson)

Traditional 9-man Open

1. Paddlers of Laka 3:30:16; (Pek’u Amaru, Kala Diaz, Noam Elroi, Travis Grant, Ryland Hart, Tupuria King, Cheyne Mench, Hunter Pflueger, Jack Seymour)

2. Wailea 3:30:40; 3. Waimanalo CC 3:35:11; 4. Outrigger CC 3:41:23; 5. Healani CC 3:45:55; 6. Manu O Ke Kai 3:49:51; 7. Hui Nalu CC 3:53:16; 8. Puna CC 3:56:08; 9. Hawaiian CC 4:12:09; 10. Kaneohe 4:15:41; 11. Hui Lanakila CC 4:16:18; 12. Healani CC 4:20:56; 13. I Mua 4:27:35; 14. Kamehameha CC 4:31:50; 15. Lokahi 4:32:41; 16. Hui Nalu CC 4:33:34; 17. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:50:00; 18. Hawaiian CC 4:51:04; 19. Kailua CC 4:57:27

Traditional 9-man Junior

1. Paddlers of Laka 3:45:53 (Sebastian Ako, Evan Allen, Makoa Becerra, Matias Durkin, Merrick Hemmings, Jack Kilpatrick V, Tetu Morse, Jessie Solis, Ryder Swanson)

2. Lanikai CC 4:06:42; 3. Lokahi 4:45:02; 4. Waikiki YC 5:20:35

Traditional 9-man 40+

1. Lanikai CC 4:16:28 (Kale Barney, Jason Bellefeuille, Matt Claybaugh, Ethan Creps, Andrew Cummings, Mark Hee, Skozilla Pecora, Mike Pharaon, Kaena Place)

Traditional 9-man 50+

1. Keauhou CC 4:02:58 (Michael Andrade, Bruce Johnston Ayau, Jun Balanga Jr., Hobey Beck, Jerry Bess, Sean Kaawa, Troy Parker-Bailey, Alfred Von)

2. Puna CC 4:18:55

Traditional 12-man 55+

1. Lanikai CC 3:56:19 (Raven Aipa, Sam Alama, Peter Binney, Philip Binney, Gio Camuso, Alan Carvalho, John Foti, Michael Hall, Kanai Kauhane, Dano Newbill, Peter Roney, Guy Wilding)

2. Outrigger CC 4:18:33; 3. Hui Nalu CC 4:20:59

Traditional 12-man 60+

1. Kailua CC 4:09:08 (Lance Anderson, pwong Aweau, Bruce Campbell, Rob Cates, Kolekole Cole, Jeff Cummings, Fred Delos Santos, Pat Erwin, Walter Hamasaki, Paul Hewlett, Kamoa Kalama, Toby Morris)

Unlimited 9-man Open

1. Kailua CC 3:36:26 (Doug Borton, Marc Carreira, Freddy Courteau, Joshua Dang, Creighton Litton, Kawai Mahoe, Landon Opunui, Tyson Patterson, Jordan Wong)

2. Hui Nalu CC 3:46:37; 3. Paddlers of Laka 3:51:15; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 3:55:29; 5. Keauhou CC 3:57:26; 6. Healani CC 3:58:08

Traditional 12-man Mixed Open

1. Kailua CC 4:26:24 (Koa Asam, Sarah Emerson, Brian Kon, Leilani Loredo, Scott McCall, Justin Ruark, Christopher Rubie, Laurie Rubie, Lei Tafuna, Barb VanDerKamp, Maile Villablanca, Ramon Vrielink); 2. Waikiki YC 5:11:51