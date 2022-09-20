Off the News: Stadium surprise pushed UH into red

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Of course, the post-pandemic deficit in the University of Hawaii operating budget could have been much worse than the reported $15 million shortfall. But as officials rightly point out, had it not been for the need to add capacity to the T.C. Ching Complex as a substitute stadium for UH football, the university might have avoided red ink.

The lagging redevelopment of Aloha Stadium, a legislative project, precipitated that emergency. Lawmakers should remember that when UH seeks help next session.

Creative energy for new schools

It’s encouraging that the new Niu Valley Middle School uses contemporary knowledge to harness the cooling effects of Hawaii’s trade winds, along with a unique design and savvy positioning to maximize “the power of nature,” as noted by the school’s architect, Dean Sakamoto.

We’ve entered an era during which all new construction should maximize energy efficiency and the “higher-end industry standards” that the state’s School Facilities Authority will aim for, according to its executive director, Keone Farias. Student-centered, sustainable and innovative design standards for Hawaii’s new schools are a must.