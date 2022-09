Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kathy Inkinen of Nuuanu has been an active member of the Japanese Women’s Society for more than 30 years and enjoys the friendships she has made. The organization is dedicated to helping the community and continuing Japanese culture. She often prepares a refreshing and simple dish from the organization’s cookbook Sharing Our Hearts Through Cooking.

The quickly pickled sliced cucumbers (namasu) are salted to draw out excess water and then paired with canned seasoned clams. With rice vinegar and sugar, the recipe is easy and is very refreshing as an appetizer or a side dish.

The canned seasoned baby clams (kogai ajitsuke) are found in Japanese markets and at many mainstream grocery stores. They add a light seafood taste to the sweetened crunchy cucumbers.

The thin green peels of the cucumber contrast with the jewels of clam meat and make an attractive dish. Kathy recommends putting it in the refrigerator for an hour or two and serving it chilled. Her granddaughters, Kayli and Rylie, love it.

Namasu Kogai Ajitsuke (Pickled Cucumber with Seasoned Clams)

Ingredients:

• 3 large or 5 small Japanese cucumbers

• 1 tablespoon salt

• 1 can (5.99 ounces) seasoned clams (kogai ajitsuke), keep half the liquid

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1/2 cup rice vinegar

Directions:

Wash the cucumbers and cut o~ ends. Use a mandolin or slice by hand using a knife, thinly slice the cucumbers into rounds.

In a bowl, sprinkle salt into the sliced cucumber. Set aside for 20 minutes. In the meantime, combine the seasoned clams, half of the clam liquid, sugar and rice vinegar in another bowl and stir, until sugar is dissolved.

After 20 minutes, squeeze the water out of the cucumbers without rinsing and add into the vinegar sugar mixture. Eat immediately or refrigerate to serve later. Serve cold or at room temperature. Keeps for 2-3 days, but crunchiest the ˚ rst day.

Makes about 2 cups.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of A Chinese Kitchen, Back in the Day and Yum Yum Cha: Let’s Eat Dim Sum in Hawaii. Send her your old-fashioned recipes to lynette@brightlightcookery.com.