Breakfast/brunch is my favorite meal of the day, and I’ve recently tried some new dishes. Whether you prefer something sweet or savory, check out these options to start your morning right.

Something sweet

Kailua-based Café Kopi (45 Kihapai St.) always features a variety of sweet and savory treats to choose from. New savory items include roasted vegetables croissant ($6.50) and Cubano croissant ($6.50). A new dessert — and one of my favorites — is the chocolate peanut butter tart ($6.50), complete with a buttery crust and creamy peanut butter filling. The café also recently introduced its housemade chai beverages.

Call 808-262-9050 or visit cafekopihawaii.com.

An elevated sandwich

Fresh Bites Café (2334 S. King St.) is known for its mochi waffle Benedicts, donburi and mochi waffle desserts. The café, however, also features sandwiches using its signature mochi waffles. The beef pastrami waffle sandwich ($12.95) is a customer favorite, and comes with pesto mayo, avocado spread, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onions and sprouts. The sandwich is flavorful and filling, but won’t leave you feeling overly stuffed, thanks to the generous portion of veggies.

Call 808-425-4574 or visit freshbiteshawaii.com.

Starting the ‘conversation’

Conversations Café Liliha (1805 Liliha St.) is a hidden gem. The cozy café is locally owned and features a variety of handcrafted teas, specialty drinks and sandwiches.

The Kaleidoscope bagel ($10) is one of the most popular breakfast items. It features a toasted bagel smothered with plant-dyed cream cheese, fruits, sprinkles and edible décor. No two kaleidoscope bagels will look the same, since the decorations depend on the staff member’s creative ability.

Other popular dishes include Mrs. Crabbitz ($11) — house-made imitation crab salad and julienned cucumbers between slices of toasted sourdough — turkey pesto panini ($11) and Magic Unicorn lemonade ($8). Call 808-551-6645 or follow the biz on Instagram (@conversations.hi).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).