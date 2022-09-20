comscore Dog-gone delicious | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dog-gone delicious

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Sept. 20, 2022

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    From the Windy City Chicago dog ($11) with pickles, tomatoes, relish, white onions, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Banh mi dog ($11)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Business co-owners Jonathan Sayasane and Jennifer Nakhiengchanh

If you can’t find Krazy Dogs immediately, don’t worry — it’s rather hidden within Dukes Lane Marketplace. Read more

