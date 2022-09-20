Dog-gone delicious

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you can’t find Krazy Dogs immediately, don’t worry — it’s rather hidden within Dukes Lane Marketplace. If you’re coming from Kalakaua Avenue, just follow the sign for hot dogs.

According to Krazy Dog business co-owners Jennifer Nakhiengchanh and Jonathan Sayasane, opening a hot dog stand in Waikiki was intentional.

“There aren’t too many food options in Dukes Lane Marketplace,” Sayasane says. “It’s a fun grab-and-go snack with our twist to it; everybody loves hot dogs.”

“We both like cooking and wanted to start something for ourselves,” Nakhiengchanh adds. “Hot dogs give us a blank canvas to play with.”

When asked about the business name, Sayasane laughs.

“We have three dogs at home, and they’re pretty crazy, but this all just happened out of nowhere,” he says.

Krazy Dogs’ menu features items like a bacon-wrapped dog ($9), a chili cheese dog ($10) and even a plant-based veggie dog ($11).

“We use quarter-pound, all-beef hot dogs; they’re huge,” Sayasane says. “We wanted to give people the best bang for their buck. It’s one of the cheapest meals you’ll find in Waikiki.”

L.A. street dog ($11) — a bacon-wrapped hot dog with ketchup, mustard, kewpie mayo, onions, bell peppers and a whole roasted jalapeño — is the most popular item. The biz is also known for its Chicago dog ($11), which is topped with pickles, tomatoes, relish, white onions, sport pepper, celery salt and mustard.

“For the L.A. street dog, I recommend taking a bite of the jalapeño then taking a bite of the dog,” Sayasane says. “We tried to keep our Chicago dog authentic. In Hawaii, it’s hard to find poppyseed buns, but we shipped all the condiments from Chicago.”

The banh mi dog ($11) and island dog ($11) are among the business’s more unique creations.

“We have a banh mi dog (pâté, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, cilantro and kewpie mayo) because I love banh mi,” Nakhiengchanh explains. “Our island dog has kalua pig and a homemade pineapple salsa.”

Currently, Krazy Dogs is featuring a limited-time special — a pepperoni pizza dog ($10).

“We toast the buns with garlic butter, then add the cheese and marinara sauce,” Sayasane says. “I dice up the pepperoni then pop it into the air fryer to give it a nice crunch.”

Krazy Dogs is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until sold out. Follow the biz on Instgram (@krazydogshi) for updates.

Krazy Dogs

2290 Kalakaua Ave. Stall No. 83,

Waikiki (Dukes Lane Marketplace)

Instagram: @krazydogshi

How to pay: In person only

How to order: Cash, credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay