comscore Get your fest on: prost with a few great oktoberfest biers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | On Tap in Hawaii

Get your fest on: prost with a few great oktoberfest biers

  • By Tim Golden
  • Sept. 20, 2022

  • PHOTO B Y TIM GOLDEN

    Oktoberfest beers are delicious, refreshing and only around for a few months.

  • PHOTO COURTESY GETTY IMAGES / PETRENKOD

It’s September, which means only one thing in the world of beer: Oktoberfest! Read more

Previous Story
An easy chickpea salad with nutty flavor
Next Story
Dog-gone delicious

Scroll Up