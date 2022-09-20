Super stuffed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The only trick to this dish is securing a kabocha of the right size. Kabocha — sometimes called Japanese pumpkin — tend to run large, but you can find them smaller. If you want to be sure to get one that fits in your multicooker, take a measuring tape to the market with you, and measure your cooker before you go. Circumference matters more than weight.

The rice filling is studded with lentils or mung beans, all precooked together, then everything is stuffed into the squash and pressure-cooked for the time it takes to soften the kabocha.

Sliced in wedges, the kabocha will open up like a flower for serving.

Multicooker Stuﬀed Kabocha

Ingredients:

• 1 (2-3 pound) kabocha, no more than 22 inches around

• 1 cup water

• 1 tablespoon mushroom seasoning (see note) or vegetable bouillon

Ingredients for filling:

• 3 cups water

• 1 tablespoon mushroom seasoning or vegetable bouillon

• 1 cup uncooked brown rice

• 1/2 cup dry lentils, mung beans or split peas

• 1/2 cup diced onion or shallots

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (such as basil, parsley or thyme)

Directions:

Cut into the stem end of the kabocha, removing a circle of the rind big enough so you can reach inside. Scoop out the pulp and seeds. Save the “cap” that you cut out.

To make filling: Bring water to boil in a medium pot; stir in mushroom seasoning. Add rice and lentils. Reduce heat to simmer; stir and cover. Cook 15-20 minutes, until water is mostly absorbed. It’s OK if the rice is still al dente; it will cook more inside the pumpkin. Stir in onion and herbs. Drain any excess water.

Stuﬀ filling tightly into kabocha cavity. Cover the opening with the “cap.” Any extra filling can be served separately.

Pour 1 cup water into multicooker and stir in another tablespoon mushroom seasoning. Place steamer rack into the cooker and place the kabocha on the rack (see tip). Seal the pot and cook on high pressure 15 minutes. Let pressure release naturally, about 10 minutes.

Open the pot carefully and poke the kabocha with a knife. It should be very tender. If it’s still hard, reseal the pot and cook another 5 minutes (heavier pumpkins will take longer to cook).

Carefully remove kabocha from pot and place in serving dish. Remove the cap and slice into wedges.

Serves 6.

Note:

Mushroom seasoning is sold in Asian markets such as Don Quijote. Substitute with vegetable bouillon or replace the water with vegetable stock.

Tip:

To make kabocha easier to remove, make a “sling” of a long strip of foil, folded in half lengthwise. Place kabocha in center of foil strip and use the ends as handles to lower the kabocha into the pot and lift it out after it’s cooked.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 230 calories, 1.5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 600 mg sodium, 46 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

