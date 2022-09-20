The big cheese

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. This cheesy concoction comes in many forms besides a side dish. Check out the following:

Smith & Kings

If you want something ultra cheesy, indulge in this gastropub’s Mac Daddy ($19), available during both brunch and dinner. It features elbow pasta in a creamy five-cheese bechamel topped with green onions and buttermilk fried chicken.

Smith & Kings also offers a classic mac and cheese ($14), which is similar but doesn’t include the fried chicken.

Smith & Kings

69 N. King St., Honolulu

808-744-5772

thesmithandkings.com

Instagram: @smithandkings

Morning Glass Coffee

This Manoa coffee shop is known for its variety of coffees and pastries, but if you want something hearty, get the mac and cheese pancakes ($15, bacon additional $2). This savory entrée features two housemade pancakes filled with elbow macaroni and aged cheddar. They’re served with two strips of bacon and a side of maple syrup. Plan accordingly — this cheesy concoction is only available 8-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

Morning Glass Coffee

2955 E. Manoa Road, Manoa

808-673-0065

morningglasscoffee.com

Instagram: @morningglasscoffee

Little Joe’s Steakhouse

This family-friendly eatery has a variety of steaks and chops to choose from — ranging from filet mignon ($43.95) and rack of lamb ($39.95) to rib-eye ($43.95) and New York strip ($42.95) — and sides are offered a la carte.

Bacon mac and cheese ($12.95) is one of the most popular side dishes. It comprises Gouda cheese, the restaurant’s rich cream sauce made from Swiss and American cheeses, and crispy bacon bits. The dish is topped with breadcrumbs and parsley flakes.

Other popular side dishes include sautéed mushrooms ($10.95), gratin with shrimp ($15.50) and creamed spinach ($10.95).

Little Joe’s Steakhouse

580 N. Nimitz Hwy., Honolulu

808-524-0088

littlejoessteakhouse.com

Instagram: @littlejoessteakhouse

Lokahi Brewing Co.

While this Moiliili spot is known for its craft beers, the food menu should not be overlooked.

Tommy’s beer-battered fried mac and cheese balls is one of the most popular appetizers. It features a combination of four different cheeses, seasoning and elbow macaroni that’s deep fried. The craveable dish is then topped with a four-cheese Mornay sauce, bacon and green onions and comes with a creamy Sriracha aioli for dipping. An order of three ($9) is enough for two people, but if you’re dining with a group, get the order of five ($15).

Lokahi Brewing Co.

1160 S. King St., Honolulu

808-866-8323

Instagram: @lokahibrewing