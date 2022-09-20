Hawaii News Retired and current isle police sergeants accused of sexual assault By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A retired Honolulu police sergeant and a Maui police sergeant have been arrested in connection with separate sex assault investigations. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A retired Honolulu police sergeant and a Maui police sergeant have been arrested in connection with separate sex assault investigations. Justin Mauliola, 35, of Wailuku, a 13-year veteran of the Maui Police Department, was arrested Monday for first-degree sexual assault, according to a department news release. Mauliola was placed on administrative leave, his police powers suspended, and his credentials and firearm have been temporarily confiscated. MPD did not disclose any other details about Mauliola’s arrest. First-degree sexual assault is a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Also Monday, Fredrick Patrick Apo, 62, was charged with continuous sexual assault of a 13-year-old child who lived with him, according to police booking records. Apo was arrested Friday afternoon at his home in Kapolei. He was charged with continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14 and is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail. The charge is also a Class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Apo served as an HPD officer for 25 years, retiring from HPD as a sergeant in December 2019. According to court documents, between about March 1, 2021, through Sept. 1, Apo allegedly sexually assaulted the teen in his home. Last week the child’s parent was granted a petition for a temporary restraining order against Apo. In the petition, Apo is accused of exhibiting “manipulative, coercive and threatening” behavior. Previous Story On the Move: Megan Davison, Sophia Wibholm and Tyler Hunt