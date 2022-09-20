comscore Retired and current isle police sergeants accused of sexual assault | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Retired and current isle police sergeants accused of sexual assault

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

A retired Honolulu police sergeant and a Maui police sergeant have been arrested in connection with separate sex assault investigations. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Megan Davison, Sophia Wibholm and Tyler Hunt

Scroll Up