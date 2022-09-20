comscore Senior affordable housing project planned for condemned Waikiki property | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Senior affordable housing project planned for condemned Waikiki property

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The city spent about three years trying to acquire 1615 Ala Wai Blvd. from the owners. After failed negotiations, Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a resolution Oct. 12 to acquire the property through condemnation.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The building and lots at 1615 Ala Wai Blvd. have been vacant some 20 years and have had a history of complaints with the city Department of Planning and Permitting going back more than a decade.

The city is planning new senior affordable rental housing for Waikiki following the condemnation of a derelict apartment building sandwiched between the Watermark, one of Oahu’s toniest condominiums, and freshly renovated walk-up apartments. Read more

