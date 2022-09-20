Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 20, 2022 Today Updated 9:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH girls: Damien vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Punahou; Sacred Hearts vs. Island Pacific; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Pacific Buddhist Academy vs. Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. SOCCER College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6:30 p.m. ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m. ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s. OIA East girls: McKinley at Kahuku, 7 p.m. OIA West girls: Waialua at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Aiea, 7 p.m.; Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys: Division II: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. WEDNESDAY AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kahuku at Castle; Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaimuki at Farrington. Matches start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Campbell at Waialua; Pearl City at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Waianae; Leilehua at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m. BOWLING ILH boys: Hanalani vs. Kamehameha; Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien; Island Pacific vs. Punahou; Mid-Pacific vs. Assets; Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL OIA East girls: Kaiser at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Roosevelt at Castle, 7 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Farrington, 7 p.m. Bulletin Board Radford High School Radford is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program. Head coaching experience is preferred. Overall understanding of running both JV/varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the program’s philosophy is parallel. Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes until Sept. 30. Golf Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Monday At Coeur d’Alene, ID Top 20 Schools (Through Round 2) 1. Sacramento State 284-279–563 T2. Oral Roberts 286-284–570 T2. Nevada 287-283–570 4. Gonzaga 289-285–574 5. CSU Fullerton 295-284–579 6. Grand Canyon 294-287–581 7. Seattle 291-291–582 8. UC Riverside 294-291–585 9. Northern Illinois 296-291–587 10. Cincinnati 296-292–588 11. Wyoming 295-294–589 12. Northern Arizona 299-292–591 13. San Francisco 291-301–592 14. Long Beach State 297-296–593 15. Florida International 303-295–598 16. Santa Clara 300-302–602 17. Georgetown 294-310–604 18. Southern Utah 306-299–605 19. Hawaii 305-301–606 Top 20 Players (Through Round 2) 1. Davina Xanh, CSU Fullerton 70-66–136 2. Cassie Kim, Gonzaga 68-70–138 T3. Sarah Bell, ORU 70-69–139 T3. Caitlin Maurice, Sac. St. 71-68–139 T3. Kate Villegas, UCR 69-70–139 T6. Malene Arildsen, ORU 68-72–140 T6. Samantha Bruce, Seattle 72-68–140 T6. Leah John, Nevada 70-70–140 T6. Jennifer Koga, Sac. St. 72-68–140 T10. Aleksandra Chekalina, NAU 73-68–141 T10. Karissa Kilby, Florida Intl. 67-74–141 T12. Tess Blair, Sac. St. 70-72–142 T12. Victoria Gailey, Nevada 70-72–142 T12. Ella Kraft, Sac. St. 71-71–142 T15. Ryan Flynn, GCU 73-70–143 T15. Samantha Hui, Wyoming 73-70–143 T15. Hyeonji Kang, Hawaii 74-69–143 T15. Gabby Kano, Nevada 73-70–143 T15. Tiffany Le, UCR 72-71–143 T15. Sydney Naro, N. Illinois 74-69–143 T15. Paola Rosario, Cincinnati 73-70–143 UH Golfers T15. Hyeonji Kang 74-69–143 T29. Mayumi Umezu 73-73–146 T81. Chia-en Song 77-78–155 94. Monica Johnson 81-81–162 100. Ting-Yu Liu 89-0–89 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders Points Money 1. Max Homa 500 $1,440,000 2. Danny Willett 300 $872,000 3. Taylor Montgomery 190 $552,000 4. Byeong Hun An 123 $360,000 4. Justin Lower 123 $360,000 6. Sahith Theegala 92 $270,000 6. Nick Taylor 92 $270,000 6. Rickie Fowler 92 $270,000 9. Brendon Todd 75 $218,000 9. Harris English 75 $218,000 9. Davis Thompson 75 $218,000 12. Zac Blair 54 $140,667 12. Thomas Detry 54 $140,667 12. Brian Stuard 54 $140,667 12. Harrison Endycott 54 $140,667 12. Paul Haley 54 $140,667 12. Matt Kuchar 54 $140,667 12. Tom Hoge 54 $140,667 12. Adam Svensson 54 $140,667 12. Joseph Bramlett 54 $140,667 21. Matt Wallace 40 $87,200 21. Robby Shelton 40 $87,200 21. Zecheng Dou 40 $87,200 25. Denny McCarthy 28 $55,273 25. Beau Hossler 28 $55,273 25. Hideki Matsuyama 28 $55,273 25. Emiliano Grillo 28 $55,273 25. Austin Smotherman 28 $55,273 25. Kramer Hickok 28 $55,273 25. Jimmy Walker 28 $55,273 25. Mackenzie Hughes 28 $55,273 25. Cameron Percy 28 $55,273 25. Russell Knox 28 $55,273 25. Ben Taylor 28 $55,273 LPGA Money Leaders Trn Money 1. Minjee Lee 16 $3,742,440 2. In Gee Chun 17 $2,603,128 3. Brooke M. Henderson 19 $2,294,786 4. Lydia Ko 17 $1,871,405 5. Hye-Jin Choi 21 $1,854,064 6. Jennifer Kupcho 21 $1,852,541 7. Lexi Thompson 14 $1,646,796 8. Atthaya Thitikul 20 $1,536,392 9. Ashleigh Buhai 19 $1,482,389 10. Nasa Hataoka 20 $1,298,247 11. Hyo Joo Kim 14 $1,297,162 12. Leona Maguire 21 $1,217,727 13. Jin Young Ko 13 $1,210,346 14. Mina Harigae 19 $1,200,530 15. Nelly Korda 11 $1,035,225 16. Celine Boutier 18 $1,026,112 17. Madelene Sagstrom 20 $1,022,371 18. Xiyu Lin 19 $1,016,691 19. Hannah Green 18 $1,002,574 20. Jessica Korda 12 $931,600 21. Hinako Shibuno 17 $905,222 22. Sei Young Kim 14 $893,314 23. Megan Khang 20 $888,534 24. Ayaka Furue 21 $770,839 25. Andrea Lee 16 $767,602 Also: 48. Allisen Corpuz 18 $459,883 Volleyball Women’s AVCA division i coaches poll Week 4 (Through Sept. 19) School Points Rec Prev 1. Texas (63) 1599 8-0 1 2. Louisville (1) 1531 9-1 3 3. Nebraska 1432 8-1 2 4. San Diego 1306 9-1 8 5. Stanford 1278 5-3 9 6. Wisconsin 1216 6-2 4 7. Ohio State 1126 4-4 5 8. Minnesota 1050 5-3 6 9. Penn State 1040 11-0 11 10. Pittsburgh 1032 9-2 12 11. Purdue 982 9-1 10 12. Florida 942 8-2 16 13. Georgia Tech 901 7-2 7 14. Baylor 711 10-2 14 15. Kentucky 675 5-4 13 16. BYU 628 7-3 15 17. Pepperdine 612 9-2 22 18. Washington 521 8-2 18 19. Marquette 489 9-1 19 20. Arkansas 411 9-1 24 21. Oregon 390 6-2 20 22. Creighton 338 8-3 17 23. Rice 189 10-1 NR 24. Western Kentucky 135 12-2 21 25. UCF 95 8-0 NR Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Kansas 71; Towson 30; Michigan 18; Northwestern 17; Utah 12; Illinois 5; Houston 3; Mississippi St. 2, 3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 12 combined points. Dropped Out: Kansas 23; Illinois 25 High School Varsity Kailua def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-14, 26-24 Moanalua def. Castle 25-12, 25-14, 25-14 KS-Hawaii def. Laupahoehoe 25-6, 25-5, 25-9 Junior Varsity Moanalua def. Castle 21-11, 21-10 Bowling ILH Boys Monday Varsity Maryknoll 3, Assets 0 Kamehameha 3, ‘Iolani 0 Punahou 2, St. Louis 1 Hawaii Baptist 2, Mid-Pacific 1 Junior Varsity Punahou (G) 3, Hawaii Baptist (G) 0 Kamehameha 3, ‘Iolani 0 St Louis 2, Punahou (B) 1 Hawaii Baptist (B) 3, Mid-Pacific 0 Varsity High Scorers (Game/Series) Maryknoll—Jarren Yamashita 154/Aidan Ilano 381 Assets—Zachary Ihara 142/366 Iolani—Laine Shimokawa 238/577 Kamehameha—Shane DeRego 247/636 Saint Louis—Andrew Cashman 194/Nephi Yamabayashi 510 Punahou—Trent Nagamine 229/Blaise Nomitsu 615 Hanalani—Alejandro Fellers 178 /Bryce Santos 469 Island Pacific—Alvin Mamala 177/477 Hawaii Baptist—Kameron Fujioka 255/Justin Sumiye 668 Mid-Pacific—Raiden Nakagawa 256/654 Previous Story Television and radio – Sept. 20, 2022