Scoreboard – Sept. 20, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Damien vs. ‘Iolani; Kamehameha vs. Punahou; Sacred Hearts vs. Island Pacific; Hanalani vs. Maryknoll; Pacific Buddhist Academy vs. Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani; Mid-Pacific at Punahou. Matches start at 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani II, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou II, 5 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at St. Andrew’s, 5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; La Pietra vs. Island Pacific, 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s.

OIA East girls: McKinley at Kahuku, 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Aiea, 7 p.m.; Radford at Waipahu, 7 p.m.; Nanakuli at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Division I: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kahuku at Castle; Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaimuki at Farrington. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Waialua; Pearl City at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Waianae; Leilehua at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Hanalani vs. Kamehameha; Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien; Island Pacific vs. Punahou; Mid-Pacific vs. Assets; Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Roosevelt at Castle, 7 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Farrington, 7 p.m.

Bulletin Board

Radford High School

Radford is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program. Head coaching experience is preferred. Overall understanding of running both JV/varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the program’s philosophy is parallel. Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes until Sept. 30.

Golf

Coeur d’Alene Collegiate

Monday

At Coeur d’Alene, ID

Top 20 Schools (Through Round 2)

1. Sacramento State 284-279–563

T2. Oral Roberts 286-284–570

T2. Nevada 287-283–570

4. Gonzaga 289-285–574

5. CSU Fullerton 295-284–579

6. Grand Canyon 294-287–581

7. Seattle 291-291–582

8. UC Riverside 294-291–585

9. Northern Illinois 296-291–587

10. Cincinnati 296-292–588

11. Wyoming 295-294–589

12. Northern Arizona 299-292–591

13. San Francisco 291-301–592

14. Long Beach State 297-296–593

15. Florida International 303-295–598

16. Santa Clara 300-302–602

17. Georgetown 294-310–604

18. Southern Utah 306-299–605

19. Hawaii 305-301–606

Top 20 Players (Through Round 2)

1. Davina Xanh, CSU Fullerton 70-66–136

2. Cassie Kim, Gonzaga 68-70–138

T3. Sarah Bell, ORU 70-69–139

T3. Caitlin Maurice, Sac. St. 71-68–139

T3. Kate Villegas, UCR 69-70–139

T6. Malene Arildsen, ORU 68-72–140

T6. Samantha Bruce, Seattle 72-68–140

T6. Leah John, Nevada 70-70–140

T6. Jennifer Koga, Sac. St. 72-68–140

T10. Aleksandra Chekalina, NAU 73-68–141

T10. Karissa Kilby, Florida Intl. 67-74–141

T12. Tess Blair, Sac. St. 70-72–142

T12. Victoria Gailey, Nevada 70-72–142

T12. Ella Kraft, Sac. St. 71-71–142

T15. Ryan Flynn, GCU 73-70–143

T15. Samantha Hui, Wyoming 73-70–143

T15. Hyeonji Kang, Hawaii 74-69–143

T15. Gabby Kano, Nevada 73-70–143

T15. Tiffany Le, UCR 72-71–143

T15. Sydney Naro, N. Illinois 74-69–143

T15. Paola Rosario, Cincinnati 73-70–143

UH Golfers

T15. Hyeonji Kang 74-69–143

T29. Mayumi Umezu 73-73–146

T81. Chia-en Song 77-78–155

94. Monica Johnson 81-81–162

100. Ting-Yu Liu 89-0–89

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Points Money

1. Max Homa 500 $1,440,000

2. Danny Willett 300 $872,000

3. Taylor Montgomery 190 $552,000

4. Byeong Hun An 123 $360,000

4. Justin Lower 123 $360,000

6. Sahith Theegala 92 $270,000

6. Nick Taylor 92 $270,000

6. Rickie Fowler 92 $270,000

9. Brendon Todd 75 $218,000

9. Harris English 75 $218,000

9. Davis Thompson 75 $218,000

12. Zac Blair 54 $140,667

12. Thomas Detry 54 $140,667

12. Brian Stuard 54 $140,667

12. Harrison Endycott 54 $140,667

12. Paul Haley 54 $140,667

12. Matt Kuchar 54 $140,667

12. Tom Hoge 54 $140,667

12. Adam Svensson 54 $140,667

12. Joseph Bramlett 54 $140,667

21. Matt Wallace 40 $87,200

21. Robby Shelton 40 $87,200

21. Zecheng Dou 40 $87,200

25. Denny McCarthy 28 $55,273

25. Beau Hossler 28 $55,273

25. Hideki Matsuyama 28 $55,273

25. Emiliano Grillo 28 $55,273

25. Austin Smotherman 28 $55,273

25. Kramer Hickok 28 $55,273

25. Jimmy Walker 28 $55,273

25. Mackenzie Hughes 28 $55,273

25. Cameron Percy 28 $55,273

25. Russell Knox 28 $55,273

25. Ben Taylor 28 $55,273

LPGA Money Leaders

Trn Money

1. Minjee Lee 16 $3,742,440

2. In Gee Chun 17 $2,603,128

3. Brooke M. Henderson 19 $2,294,786

4. Lydia Ko 17 $1,871,405

5. Hye-Jin Choi 21 $1,854,064

6. Jennifer Kupcho 21 $1,852,541

7. Lexi Thompson 14 $1,646,796

8. Atthaya Thitikul 20 $1,536,392

9. Ashleigh Buhai 19 $1,482,389

10. Nasa Hataoka 20 $1,298,247

11. Hyo Joo Kim 14 $1,297,162

12. Leona Maguire 21 $1,217,727

13. Jin Young Ko 13 $1,210,346

14. Mina Harigae 19 $1,200,530

15. Nelly Korda 11 $1,035,225

16. Celine Boutier 18 $1,026,112

17. Madelene Sagstrom 20 $1,022,371

18. Xiyu Lin 19 $1,016,691

19. Hannah Green 18 $1,002,574

20. Jessica Korda 12 $931,600

21. Hinako Shibuno 17 $905,222

22. Sei Young Kim 14 $893,314

23. Megan Khang 20 $888,534

24. Ayaka Furue 21 $770,839

25. Andrea Lee 16 $767,602

Also:

48. Allisen Corpuz 18 $459,883

Volleyball

Women’s AVCA division i coaches poll

Week 4 (Through Sept. 19)

School Points Rec Prev

1. Texas (63) 1599 8-0 1

2. Louisville (1) 1531 9-1 3

3. Nebraska 1432 8-1 2

4. San Diego 1306 9-1 8

5. Stanford 1278 5-3 9

6. Wisconsin 1216 6-2 4

7. Ohio State 1126 4-4 5

8. Minnesota 1050 5-3 6

9. Penn State 1040 11-0 11

10. Pittsburgh 1032 9-2 12

11. Purdue 982 9-1 10

12. Florida 942 8-2 16

13. Georgia Tech 901 7-2 7

14. Baylor 711 10-2 14

15. Kentucky 675 5-4 13

16. BYU 628 7-3 15

17. Pepperdine 612 9-2 22

18. Washington 521 8-2 18

19. Marquette 489 9-1 19

20. Arkansas 411 9-1 24

21. Oregon 390 6-2 20

22. Creighton 338 8-3 17

23. Rice 189 10-1 NR

24. Western Kentucky 135 12-2 21

25. UCF 95 8-0 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Kansas 71; Towson 30; Michigan 18; Northwestern 17; Utah 12; Illinois 5; Houston 3; Mississippi St. 2,

3 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 12 combined points.

Dropped Out: Kansas 23; Illinois 25

High School

Varsity

Kailua def. Kaimuki 25-12, 25-14, 26-24

Moanalua def. Castle 25-12, 25-14, 25-14

KS-Hawaii def. Laupahoehoe 25-6, 25-5, 25-9

Junior Varsity

Moanalua def. Castle 21-11, 21-10

Bowling

ILH Boys

Monday

Varsity

Maryknoll 3, Assets 0

Kamehameha 3, ‘Iolani 0

Punahou 2, St. Louis 1

Hawaii Baptist 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Junior Varsity

Punahou (G) 3, Hawaii Baptist (G) 0

Kamehameha 3, ‘Iolani 0

St Louis 2, Punahou (B) 1

Hawaii Baptist (B) 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Varsity High Scorers (Game/Series)

Maryknoll—Jarren Yamashita 154/Aidan Ilano 381

Assets—Zachary Ihara 142/366

Iolani—Laine Shimokawa 238/577

Kamehameha—Shane DeRego 247/636

Saint Louis—Andrew Cashman 194/Nephi Yamabayashi 510

Punahou—Trent Nagamine 229/Blaise Nomitsu 615

Hanalani—Alejandro Fellers 178 /Bryce Santos 469

Island Pacific—Alvin Mamala 177/477

Hawaii Baptist—Kameron Fujioka 255/Justin Sumiye 668

Mid-Pacific—Raiden Nakagawa 256/654