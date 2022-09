Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Along with the obvious moral implications of deception, where is the Hawaii Carpenters Union members’ outrage that more than $4 million of their money was used to fight a losing political campaign? Are there any union members wondering what their dues are being used for?

Not only did their candidates lose the election, the union lost the trust of the public. The falsehoods and mudslinging of this past election was a new low and utterly repugnant. Don’t take my word for it, look at the ballot results.

I do my due diligence and research my candidates before I vote, but from here on out, I’m sure of one thing: If the Carpenters Union is for a certain candidate, I will vote against him or her. Even if the organization changes its PAC name again.

Pat Kelly

Kaimuki

Taiwan Strait’s Median Line is integral to peace

The Taiwan Strait Median Line was formulated during the 1950s. After decades of practice by the two sides of the Strait, the Median Line has become the boundary to which Taiwan and China enforce domestic laws within their respective waters and airspace to prevent military confrontation.

The Median Line is the foundation upon which cross-Strait and regional peace and stability are maintained and the status quo over the Taiwan Strait is secured. Nonetheless, such a status quo has been eroded by China, which since this past August has been dispatching warships and military planes crossing the Line.

China’s unilateral action is not only a threat to regional security, but also a disruption to international trade and travel. Taiwan will take necessary and proportionate countermeasures when it is deemed appropriate. As stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific stability, like-minded countries should stand together, condemn China’s flagrant disregard of international rules, and forestall its authoritarian expansionism.

Michael Y. K. Tseng

Director general, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu

Dangerous to undermine legitimacy of high court

The legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court is not determined by whether or not you agree with its decisions. If that were the case, every court known to mankind would have been illegitimate. For our president and vice president to say such things publicly is dangerous, as much as Donald Trump’s inciting words on Jan. 6.

The Supreme Court is the cornerstone of our democratic republic. It’s weakening or destruction would replace our type of government with something very different. Just ask a defector from North Korea, Iran or the former Soviet Union.

Totalitarianism should not be what we aim for, but if we continue to allow ourselves and leaders to tear our government apart, that is what we will end up with.

James Roller

Mililani

Open carry of firearms has many consequences

Unintended consequences! Were I a criminal looking to cause trouble, if open carry of a firearm became law or commonplace, I would assume that everybody is armed — and shoot, stab or beat them from behind before doing what I wanted. Criminals are not stupid enough to confront potentially armed victims face to face.

Another unintended consequence, if everyone in a crowd were armed, imagine what would happen if shots rang out and every armed person pulled his gun and fired at a perceived perpetrator. Confusion and chaos will ensue. Not everybody can be a competent vigilante.

Remember, also, that we have more than our share of hot-tempered people among us. We have enough fights, stabbings and road rage shootings. Do we need to add unintended consequences?

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

Financial responsibility lessons for kids, officials

Whether you agree or disagree with President Joe Biden’s tuition debt relief package, one thing we should all agree on is that financial responsibility/awareness should be a basic course taught in all levels of schooling.

I think a lot of our lawmakers, officials and “leaders” could have used that class. I see some might have missed their ethics class.

Matt Hee

Kakaako

