Off the News: School enrollment heading downward

Demographics is destiny, they say, and if that’s true the future doesn’t look too bright for Hawaii public schools. It’s less about the schools themselves than the birth rate, which has been declining for the past decade, the state Department of Education announced on Saturday. Student counts at public and charter schools totaled 168,634, down 1.7% from the start of last school year.

And if this is happening for public schools, at private schools, with rising tuition, it must be harder.

SNAP! Food-aid program extended

While Hawaii’s economy shows many signs of recovery, food insecurity remains a serious issue for many low-income families. The COVID-19 pandemic and soaring inflation continue to worsen the problem. So it’s good news that Gov. David Ige has signed a fourth emergency proclamation extending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) support through Nov. 18.

Last month, 86,490 families received additional benefits based on the COVID emergency. Households can apply or renew benefits online at pais-benefits.dhs.hawaii.gov.