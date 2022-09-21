comscore Off the News: School enrollment heading downward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: School enrollment heading downward

  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 p.m.

Demographics is destiny, they say, and if that’s true the future doesn’t look too bright for Hawaii public schools. It’s less about the schools themselves than the birth rate, which has been declining for the past decade, the state Department of Education announced on Saturday. Read more

