comscore Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm declares 2019 fatal police shooting justified | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm declares 2019 fatal police shooting justified

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

A Honolulu police officer was justified in firing three shots that killed a 27-year-old man who lunged at him with a hunting knife following a foot chase, said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm at a news conference Tuesday. Read more

