Governor halts work on stadium construction proposals

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Mike McCartney: </strong> <em>The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism director says a new stadium will be built in Halawa </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Mike McCartney:

    The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism director says a new stadium will be built in Halawa

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21 Aloha Stadium.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21

    Aloha Stadium.

Gov. David Ige has halted requests for proposals to build a new Aloha Stadium and will announce in three weeks different plans for its construction, a state official said Tuesday. Read more

