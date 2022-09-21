comscore On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

  Today
  Updated 12:04 a.m.
  • Cara Willard

    Cara Willard

  • Kiana Pamatigan

    Kiana Pamatigan

  • Lisa Onishi

    Lisa Onishi

  • Martha Moreira

    Martha Moreira

  • Roland B. Filipiak

    Roland B. Filipiak

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced several new independent agents joining the firm in its Kapolei office. Read more

