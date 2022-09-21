On the Move: Coldwell Banker Realty

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced several new independent agents joining the firm in its Kapolei office:

>> Roland B. Filipiak previously served as a Realtor-associate at Compass. He first joined CBR in 2017.

>> Martha Moreira most recently served as a paralegal for a real estate attorney in Honolulu. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Georgetown University in 2017 and a graduate certificate in paralegal studies from George Washington University in 2019.

>> Kiana Pamatigan is also a flight attendant with Hawaiian Airlines.

>> Lisa Onishi previously served as a Realtor-associate at Locations LLC. She has nearly two decades of real estate experience.

>> Cara Willard most recently served as a Realtor-associate at Compass. She first joined CBR in 2020.

