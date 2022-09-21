Chaminade runner honored by PacWest

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade’s Zoe McDonough on Tuesday was named Pacific West Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Read more

McDonough won the individual title at Saturday’s Chaminade Invitational at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, completing the 5K course in 20 minutes, 13.8 seconds.

The sophomore from Fremont, Calif., became the first Silverswords women’s runner to win a 5K or longer race in 31 years.

UH Hilo goalkeeper a repeat award winner

Hawaii Hilo goalkeeper Lolo Retsky on Monday was named Pacific West Conference Women’s Soccer Defender of the Week for the second consecutive time.

Retsky, a freshman from Calabasas, Calif., posted two shutouts last week. She had a combined seven saves in a 3-0 victory over Regis and a scoreless draw with Hawaii Pacific.

This season, Retsky has allowed two goals for the No. 15 Vulcans (4-0-1).