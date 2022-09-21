Hawaii Grown notebook: Football and women’s volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back gained 36 yards on 12 carries and had two receptions for 31 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown catch that put the Huskies up 22-0 in the second quarter of a 39-28 win over then-No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday. Read more

FOOTBALL

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State sophomore receiver had four catches for 69 yards, including touchdown receptions of 13 and 19 yards in the first quarter of a 38-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

>> Dillon Gabriel, Mililani ’19: The Oklahoma junior quarterback finished 16-for-27 for 230 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 55 yards and a score in a 49-14 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Arizona sophomore quarterback threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 4:53 remaining and finished 20-for-28 for 229 yards with the one scoring pass and rushed for 50 yards and a TD in a 31-28 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

>> Christian Mejia, Kailua ’17: The Washington State defensive lineman assisted on three tackles in the win over the Rams.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU senior linebacker made a team-high 11 tackles in a 34-27 loss to Maryland on Saturday.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin junior linebacker made three tackles with 1 1/2 tackles for loss and a sack in a 66-7 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior receiver had six catches for a team-high 84 yards and two touchdowns in a 39-14 win over host Stetson in the Tigers’ season opener on Saturday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Lexis Akeo, Kamehameha ’19: The Pittsburgh senior setter had 20 assists and a dig in a sweep of Tennessee on Friday and eight assists and two digs in a sweep of No. 5 Ohio State on Sunday.

>> Nive Tuileta, Le Jardin ’21: The Santa Clara sophomore setter had a match-high 48 assists with 11 digs, two aces and two block assists in a four-set win over Tarleton State on Friday. Tuileta had 38 assists, seven digs, four block assists, a kill and an ace in a four-set loss to Northern Colorado on Saturday.

>> Grace Wee, ‘Iolani ’19: The Santa Clara senior libero combined for 10 digs in matches against Tarleton State and Northern Colorado.

>> Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres, ‘Iolani ’18: The Texas senior setter had a match-high 39 assists, six digs, a kill and an ace in a four-set win over Houston on Thursday and added 33 assists, seven digs, a kill and an ace in a sweep of High Point on Friday.

>> Keonilei Akana, Kamehameha ’20: The Texas junior libero had six digs against the Cougars and two aces and two digs against High Point.

>> Kristen McDaniel, ‘Iolani ’19: The N.C. State senior setter had a team-high 19 assists and 10 digs in a four-set loss to No. 24 Arkansas on Friday in the Wolfpack’s final match of the ACC-SEC Challenge. McDaniel had a team-high 20 assists and two digs in a three-set loss to Georgia on Thursday.

>> Hula Crisostomo, Moanalua ’18: The UTEP senior libero had a match-high 17 digs and five assists in a four-set win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday. She also had a match-high 18 digs and five assists in a sweep of Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

