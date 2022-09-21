comscore Hawaii Grown notebook: Football and women’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown notebook: Football and women’s volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
  • JENNIFER BUCHANAN / THE SEATTLE TIMES VIA AP Washington running back Wayne Taulapapa, a Punahou alum, caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. against Michigan State in the second quarter in Seattle last Saturday.

Wayne Taulapapa, Punahou ’16: The Washington senior running back gained 36 yards on 12 carries and had two receptions for 31 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown catch that put the Huskies up 22-0 in the second quarter of a 39-28 win over then-No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday. Read more

