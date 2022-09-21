Student support helps ‘Iolani turn back Kamehameha in 4 sets

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The masses wanted to go home, and the top-ranked ‘Iolani Raiders were happy to oblige. Read more

The masses wanted to go home, and the top-ranked ‘Iolani Raiders were happy to oblige.

Senna Roberts-Navarro had 17 kills and one ace, and Brooke Naniseni had 16 kills and one ace as ‘Iolani outlasted No. 3 Kamehameha 25-20, 24-26, 25-13, 25-22 to remain on pace with Punahou in the ILH girls volleyball standings.

The Raiders improved to 3-1 (15-5 overall) just two days after returning from a strong performance at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas. Their serving and incredibly persistent digging were huge factors.

“That’s where we’re growing. I think our ball handling is getting better every time we play, and if we can continue to ball handle and make defensive plays in the back row, I think we’re fairly good,” ‘Iolani coach Kainoa Obrey said. “Kamehameha came back in set two and put us in a tough spot, but that momentum of coming back (from an 8-1 deficit) helped us in set three. We got off to a good start and was able to separate.”

Ayanah Soon delivered 47 assists for ‘Iolani.

Kalei Watson led Kamehameha (22-6, 2-3 ILH) with 15 kills with one ace, while Adrianna Arquette added 12 kills with four blocks. Moana Peaua added five kills and two blocks. Marley Roe (10 kills) and Charlize Ching (six kills) combined for 42 assists.

With spirit week in effect on campus, more than 100 students were in high-decibel mode. Dozens of those students donned costumes and/or pajamas — wearing them all day on campus — and created an electric, raucous atmosphere at Father Bray Athletic Complex. Roughly 200 students stayed from start to finish, chanting “We want dinner!” and “We got homework!”

Kamehameha was at the same Durango tourney over the weekend, placing first in the Bronze Division.

“We did a lot of good things. Our defense was much better than it was when we saw them last time. We had to key up a little more on the things we have to do, but we’re making progress,” Kamehameha coach Chris Blake said. “Our goal is to get better every time we step on the court, and we did that. We did that this past week up at Durango.”

Kamehameha played one of its best matches of the season, but ‘Iolani often found a way to get that one extra, extraordinary dig to keep a rally alive. The Raiders also had clutch serving by Baylee Goeas Galdeira (two aces) to keep the Warriors off-balance just enough.