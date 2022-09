Scoreboard – Sept. 21, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Kahuku at Castle; Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Kalani; Kaimuki at Farrington. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Waialua; Pearl City at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Waianae; Leilehua at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Hanalani vs. Kamehameha;

Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien; Island Pacific vs. Punahou; Mid-Pacific vs. Assets; Saint Louis vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Anuenue, 5 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at

Kalani, 7 p.m.; Roosevelt at Castle, 7 p.m.; Kailua at McKinley, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Farrington, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Kamehameha vs. Mid Pacific;

Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll; Pacific

Buddhist Academy vs. ‘Iolani; Punahou vs. Island Pacific; Hanalani vs. Damien. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA East: 5 p.m. at K-Bay Lanes.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Hawaii Baptist, 6:15 p.m.; Punahou II at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: La Pietra vs.

Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Hanalani;

St. Andrew’s vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West girls: Radford at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Pearl City at Campbell, 7 p.m.; Waipahu at Leilehua, 7 p.m.; Waianae at Aiea, 7 p.m.; Mililani at Kapolei, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH

At Kamehameha

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Kamehameha 8, ‘Iolani 3. Goals—KS: Daniel Ontai 4, Akahai Hudgen, Tate

Hirayama, Leo Campagna, Caleb Wright. Iol: Micah Fasi, Jackson Iwata, Kai Kennedy.

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 12, ‘Iolani 2. Goals—KS: Ekolu Barrett 3, Camden Fong 3, Kamaehu Danner 2, Blaise Lai 2, Trevin Nishimura, Jonah Stokes. Iol: Spencer Churchill 2.

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

‘Iolani 3, Damien 0

Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0

Sacred Hearts 3, Island Pacific 0

Hanalani 3, Maryknoll 0

Pacific Buddhist Academy 2, Hawaii

Baptist 1

High game/series—Iol: Rebecca Iha 224/Mia Patton 537. DMS: Kahea

Downing 169/423. KS: Taylor Akau 243/566. Pun: Lindsay Minami 176/446. SHA: Kennedy Uemura 180/Maliau’ilani Hiapo 444. IPA: Zavry Nelson 121/330. Han: Charis Shimabukuro, Devyn Zizzo-

Kaeo 174/ Shimabukuro, Lorelai Ramos 451. Mary: Madelin Agustin 123/327. PBA: Mari Miyasato 157/410. HBA: Alissa Tong 136/343.

Girls JV

‘Iolani-B 2, Damien 1

Kamehameha 2, Punahou-B 1

COLLEGE WOMEN

At Vulcan Gymnasium

Monday

Academy of Art def. Hawai-Hilo 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11. Kills leaders—AA: Amalie Rupertova 24, Maya McClellan 20. Hilo: Nikki Logan 26, Samara Cruz 18. Assist leaders—AA: Ainsley Robare 28, Elly McInerney 26. Hilo: Emerson Reinke 55. Ace leaders—AA: Rupertova 5. Hilo: Reinke 4. Dig leaders—AA: Rupertova 29, Isaura Santos 20. Hilo: Tani Hoke 22.

Notes: Academy of Art is 3-11, 2-3 PacWest; Hawaii-Hilo is 1-9, 1-3 PacWest

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 25-15, 25-9

Girls Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist def. Hanalani 21-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11

Maryknoll def. Punahou 25-13, 25-19,

18-25, 25-20

St. Andrew’s def. Christian Academy 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-9

La Pietra def. Island Pacific 25-17, 25-15, 25-8

OIA West

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 25-21, 25-13,

25-15

Leilehua def. Aiea 25-15, 26-24, 25-19

Radford def. Waipahu 25-17, 25-18, 25-19

Campbell def. Waialua 18-25, 25-21,

25-21, 25-19

Kapolei def. Waianae 25-11, 25-18, 25-17

Girls JV

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 21-12, 21-11

Leilehua def. Aiea 18-21, 21-14, 15-3

Radford def. Waipahu 8-21, 21-8, 15-8

Campbell def. Waialua 21-12, 21-10

Kapolei def. Waianae 21-12, 21-16

Girls White

Nanakuli def. Pearl City 13-21, 21-15,

15-11

Leilehua def. Aiea 11-21, 21-16, 15-9

Kapolei def. Waianae 21-14, 21-10

OIA East

Monday

Girls Varsity

Kahuku def. Roosevelt 25-9, 25-15, 25-14

Girls JV

Kahuku def. Roosevelt 21-9, 21-9

Girls White

Kahuku def. Roosevelt 21-12, 21-7