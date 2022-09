Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A long-established trend in American religious belief has been identified: Christian Nationalism. I believe this is a realistic danger and I perceive a similar trend in other faith traditions when zealous believers establish similar paradigms in other nations: Jewish Zionism in Israel; and Hindu, Islamic and atheistic versions in India, Saudi Arabia and China, respectively.

When thoughts of criticism or reconciliation are offered, they are considered prejudicial, unpatriotic and unacceptable by these zealots and other governments. Hence, the divisiveness and polarity we are experiencing today. There must be a way to provide for the freedom of religious belief while maintaining national unity.

Certainly, in our brief history, the United States has evolved into a nation of many faiths, but when compliance to particular practices is expected — the civil rights of women, Blacks, LGBTQs; abortion; and nonviolence — someone claims it infringes on their freedom, and the result is violence and disunity.

This national evolvement hasn’t been easy and we’re still working on our attitudes of acceptance and assimilation toward those who appear different. For 400 years, each recent arrival has faced the unwarranted prejudice of fear and hate; ignorance and misunderstanding toward people of a different race, ethnicity, nationality, or religion has been the experience of most immigrants.

Of course, it began with the first immigrants from western Europe and their prejudice toward the Native Americans. A similar history is portrayed in Australia and Hawaii by the treatment of indigenous cultures.

Regarding the cruelly archaic attitudes of prejudice, we all need to encourage the modeling of openness and acceptance within the basic institutions of American society; family, religion, education, government and business. Without the fundamental undergirding of moral character (including basic manners, decision-making skills, how to maintain healthy relationships and what it means to be good citizens), people will continue suffering.

Regarding the issue of religious pluralism, we encounter areas that are equally complex but also more deeply personal and individual. As a Christian minister for over 50 years, I’ve witnessed the wide range of beliefs and practices within this religion and have experienced the difficulties of complete acceptance and understanding. My conversations with people of other faiths have made me aware that they experience similar complexities and difficulties.

Those of us within the interfaith community are, no doubt, considered progressive in the practice of our respective faith traditions. We believe all faiths deserve equitable acceptance within the parameters of compassion and nonviolence. We are united in our efforts to challenge all manifestations of extremism, absolutism, prejudice, violence and exclusivism. We are also united in our engagement toward the fostering of community cooperation and mutual respect between all faith traditions. In addition, we reject all suggestions of ever becoming a Christian nation or state.

Every two years, as America holds its free elections, some zealous Christians become active in two ways: 1) suggesting that we should declare ourselves a Christian nation or state; and 2) publicly endorsing particular candidates from the pulpit, usually those who support their personal socio- political agenda.

Progressive people of faith not only think these actions are unconstitutional, but also, contrary to the fundamental principles of justice and freedom — upon which America was established.

Until we embrace the richness and wisdom of our diversity, fully accept our differences, and cooperate on the good we have in common, we will face more violence, disunity and polarity. The alternative is a nation and world in harmony and peace.

Closely connected to this challenge is a fresh look at the purpose of religion and spirituality; one that is based on moral principles rather than belief systems, mission statements rather than creeds, how to be a good person rather than zealous followers of the “right belief,” and faith understood as loving action rather than “being better.”

All forms of nationalism are dangerous — Hitler’s, Trump’s, Putin’s, China’s — but the greatest threat to American democracy is based on Christianity.