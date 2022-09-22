comscore Off the News: Successful use of Maile Amber Alert | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Successful use of Maile Amber Alert

  • Today
  • Updated 7:25 p.m.

The safe return of Mikella Debina, 15, following her alleged abduction, is owed in part to the Amber Alert system. In 2005, the state joined the national network, here dubbed “Maile Amber Alert” in honor of Maile Gilbert, the Kailua 6-year-old who was abducted and killed in 1985. Read more

