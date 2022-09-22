Off the News: Successful use of Maile Amber Alert

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The safe return of Mikella Debina, 15, following her alleged abduction, is owed in part to the Amber Alert system. In 2005, the state joined the national network, here dubbed “Maile Amber Alert” in honor of Maile Gilbert, the Kailua 6-year-old who was abducted and killed in 1985. Read more

In Debina’s case, the alerts went out on broadcast and through a cellphone notification, first on Hawaii island and then, at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, statewide. The teen was spotted in Hilo hours later. This tool may be deployed more often, going forward.

Protecting Hawaii’s lovely ohia lehua

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is pushing for $55 million in federal funding — $5 million each year between 2023 and 2033 — to support action to save Hawaii’s official endemic tree, the ohia lehua, from the threat of Rapid Ohia Death. Her proposed bill, the Continued Rapid Ohia Death Response Act of 2022, will fund essential work to fight the spread of a fungal disease that has killed more than 1 million ohia on Hawaii island, and should be supported.

Ohia, a slow-growing tree with feathery flowers, is found only in Hawaii. It soars over the land in tropical habitats. To lose it would change the face of the islands, and all effort must be made to prevent that.