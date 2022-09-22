Center for Korean Studies celebrates 50th anniversary
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Center for Korean Studies is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibit showcasing historical photographs and other artifacts of Koreans in Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree