Consider TMT changes to lessen impact on Native Hawaiians, EPA urges
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:45 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
A Hawaiian flag flies upside down with Mauna Kea in the background during protests against the proposed construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree