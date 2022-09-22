comscore Consider TMT changes to lessen impact on Native Hawaiians, EPA urges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Consider TMT changes to lessen impact on Native Hawaiians, EPA urges

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 A Hawaiian flag flies upside down with Mauna Kea in the background during protests against the proposed construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    A Hawaiian flag flies upside down with Mauna Kea in the background during protests against the proposed construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is urging the National Science Foundation to consider alternative construction sites for the Thirty Meter Telescope — and possibly a smaller version of the proposed observatory — in its upcoming environmental review of the controversial project. Read more

Previous Story
Hirono proposes $55M to combat rapid ohia death in Hawaii

Scroll Up