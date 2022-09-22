comscore Council considers property tax exemptions for businesses along rail line | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council considers property tax exemptions for businesses along rail line

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

The Honolulu City Council is considering a measure that would give businesses along the rail line incentives such as expedited permitting and tax exemptions for up to 30 years. Read more

Previous Story
Hirono proposes $55M to combat rapid ohia death in Hawaii

Scroll Up