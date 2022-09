Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Malama I Ke Ola Health Center on Maui has announced two new appointments:

>> Dr. Andrew Van Wieren has been named chief medical officer. Most recently, Van Wieren served as chief medical officer at Esperanza Health Centers, a federally qualified health center in Chicago.

>> Dr. John Vaz will be the center’s new CEO. taking over for BJ Ott, who will be retiring after 27 years of service. Vaz joined Malama I Ke Ola Health Center in April 2017 as the chief medical officer. He holds board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine in both internal medicine and infectious disease.

