Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku out to corral elusive Amisone, No. 6 Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

His coach says he has so much to learn, so much room to grow. Read more

His coach says he has so much to learn, so much room to grow.

Yet, the legend of Tama Amisone continues to expand. The sophomore quarterback has sparked Kapolei to a 5-0 overall mark so far, including 2-0 in OIA Open Division play. The sixth-ranked Hurricanes will have their biggest challenge to date on Friday night when No. 1 Kahuku comes to town.

Kahuku (5-1, 3-0) is coming off a 34-7 loss to national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.), which ended a 15-game win streak.

The defending state champions from the North Shore have seen their share of shifty, unpredictable playmakers, but none may be quite like Amisone. His athleticism is off the charts, but his efficiency and decision-making are among the best in Open Division play. Only three starting QBs in Open have a touchdown-to-interception ratio of at least three-to-one: Waika Crawford of Kahuku (eight TDs, no picks), Kekahi Graham of Saint Louis (nine TDs, three picks) and Amisone, who has 16 TD passes with just two interceptions in 102 pass attempts.

“Tama is a great player. Makes plays with his arm and legs,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Will he make plays against us? Absolutely. However, we need to contain him and limit his big-play ability.”

Amisone’s completion rate of 74 percent (76-for-103) and passer rating (210.4) remain respectable and impeccable. His closest contemporaries have similar numbers:

>> Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell: 57 percent completion rate, 153.1 passer rating

>> Kini McMillan, Mililani: 65 percent, 155.7 QBR

>> Waika Crawford, Kahuku: 61 percent, 145 QBR

>> Kekahi Graham, Saint Louis: 68 percent, 163.4 QBR

>> John-Keawe Sagapolutele, Punahou: 64 percent, 154.9 QBR

Moanalua freshman Tayden-Evan Kaawa has done fairly well in on-the-job training with a 51-percent hit rate and 108.4 QBR.

Unlike his counterparts, Amisone has moved the chains regularly with his nimble feet. He has 440 yards and eight TDs on the ground, numbers that not only lead Kapolei, but all Open Division rushers. Punahou’s Ala‘i Williams has 375 rushing yards and six TDs, Waianae’s Jamal Plunkett has 359 and three, and Kahuku’s Va‘aimalae Fonoti (280, seven) and Clyde Taulapapa (262, six) follow.

Amisone accounts for 1,534 of Kapolei’s 2,016 yards of total offense — 76 percent. Unlike fleet-footed QBs in decades past who relied on running the option and took dozens of direct hits every game, Amisone’s improvisation skills are often seen in the open field. Plus, quarterbacks are almost fully protected by law in this era.

The best athlete at QB, often the perfect puzzle piece in coach Darren Hernandez’s offensive blueprint, couldn’t have been better designed. But the other side of the coin is this: Amisone is making his sixth varsity start on Friday, and the first five opponents aren’t quite what Kahuku is. Only one of Kapolei’s foes, Moanalua, has been ranked in the Top 10. All three of the ’Canes’ nonconference games were against Division I programs.

After Kahuku, Campbell and Mililani are on deck.

While Kapolei is averaging 38.5 points per game in OIA Open play, Kahuku has allowed just 8.7 points per game. The defending state champions have faced nothing but Open-level competition in and out of league play, beating Kamehameha and Punahou before falling at St. John Bosco on Saturday. Coach Carvalho believes his team learned significantly from playing perhaps the best team in the nation.

“Execution. Against a better team, each busted play, wrong pattern, missed block, wrong alignment, missed tackle can kill a drive or extend a drive for the other team. So it was great for us to realize that every possession counts and every detail matters,” he said.

While Kahuku’s front six, led by linebackers Liona Lefau and Leonard Ah You, will have all eyes on Amisone, Kapolei’s defense will try to stay level against a balanced Kahuku offense. Kapolei defensive lineman Iosefa Tapeni is among the best in the state, but Kahuku’s offensive line is playing at an elite level.

“Iosefa is a big, fast and strong lineman. We know his skill set,” Carvalho said. “We will prepare for him and our offensive line is up for the challenge.”

Another key stopper for Kapolei is Pennsylvania Tuaopepe, who leads the team in tackles with 38, including five sacks.

As Tapeni draws constant double teams, the lane opens for teammate Garrett Hayes, who had four sacks in last weekend’s win over Moanalua. Tapeni has eight sacks, and his eight total tackles for loss leads the Hurricanes.

Friday’s games

Moanalua (2-3-1, 1-2 OIA Open) at No. 4 Campbell (3-2, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.

After one week in the Top 10, Na Menehune dropped out after a 42-17 home loss to Kapolei. Their debut season in the Open Division has been consistently inconsistent. Moanalua has yet to win or lose two games in a row.

Freshman Tayden-Evan Kaawa (1,117 passing yards, eight TDs) continues to evolve while facing some of the state’s top defenses. The Sabers have allowed more than 16 points only once in five games.

Sophomore QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (1,334 passing yards, 11 TDs) has an uncanny resemblance to a younger Tua Tagovailoa, from the southpaw delivery to pinpoint accuracy. Pass-heavy offenses have done some damage against Moanalua. That includes a 35-0 win by Punahou over Na Menehune as the Buffanblu were led by Sagapolutele’s brother, John-Keawe.

Roosevelt (2-2, 1-2 OIA D-I) at No. 8 Waipahu (4-1, 3-0 OIA D-I), 7:30 p.m.

The Marauders are finally in the Top 10, coming off a come-from-behind win over Aiea. WR Liatama Uiliata has exploded with 49 receptions for 710 yards and seven TDs.

Waipahu’s defense has come around in OIA D-I play, permitting only 21 points in wins over Radford, Farrington and Aiea.

Roosevelt has playmakers across the board from QB Kayman Lewis (nine TDs) to RB Silas Kekahuna to WR Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa (4 TDs). LB/WR Kamu Kaaihue has 11 catches for 194 yards and a TD in his two games since returning from injury.

Nanakuli (4-1, 4-0 OIA D-II) at Pearl City (5-1, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.

The run is far from done for the two remaining unbeaten teams in OIA D-II action. The Golden Hawks are in avalanche mode since losing to D-I Maui in preseason, swamping Waialua, Kaiser, Kalani and Kalaheo by a composite score of 180-47.

Nanakuli has run the ball 173 times and passed the pigskin just 97 times, taking much of the pressure off QB Hansen Salausa-Kaawa. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior has 11 TDs and six interceptions in 96 attempts.

He averages 147.4 passing yards per game, and has also rushed for 191 yards and three TDs.

The Chargers are coming off a 27-21 win over Kaiser. QB Trey Dacoscos (1,490 passing yards, 19 TDs) found speedy Bradley Kansou for two early TDs, but Pearl City nearly blew a 20-point lead.

Farrington (3-3, 1-1 OIA D-I) at Castle (1-4, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.

The Governors bounced back from a blowout loss to Waipahu with a blowout win over Radford last week. Earning one of the four playoff berths in OIA D-I is clearly on the table, but absorbing a second loss in league play would be painful.

Farrington is leaning heavily on its ground attack, led by RB Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno (290 yards, five TDs), who is one of four Govs with at least 28 rushing attempts.

Castle is coming off its first win of the season. That 27-24 road victory at Roosevelt could be the spark the Knights needed.

The heavy dose of higher-level preseason competition (Waianae, Punahou, ‘Iolani) could pay off as the Knights continue through what amounts to playoff mode in the midst of the regular season.

Kailua (1-2-1, 1-1 OIA D-I) at Radford (1-4, 0-3 OIA D-I), 7:30 p.m.

The Surfriders’ playoff chances would increase significantly with a win, but the Rams may have the antidote against a scrappy Kailua defense.

RB Michael Hayslett (516 yards, two TDs) has been a playmaker and game breaker with his ability to churn out yardage after contact. He also has been lethal as a pass catcher.

If Kailua can duplicate what Farrington did to shut out the Rams last week, the promised land is one step closer.

The Surfriders are running the ball on 57 percent of their snaps, relying on RBs Koyo Kekauoha (296 yards, six TDs) and Ikaika Quidashay (172 yards, two TDs).

Punahou I-AA (0-2, 0-2 ILH D-I) at No. 6 ‘Iolani (5-0, 2-0 ILH D-I), 3:15 p.m.

After four juggernaut-level offensive games, the Raiders were put to the test in a come-from-behind 13-12 win over Damien last week. PK Allison Chang’s consistency was bigger than ever with two field goals, including the game-winner with 1:41 remaining.

The I-AA/JV Buffanblu are coming off losses to Kamehameha I-AA (25-14) and Saint Louis I-AA (34-20).

Since losing to Hilo on a last-second field goal in the 2019 D-I state final, ‘Iolani has won 16 games in a row.

Saturday’s games

No. 10 Kamehameha (0-3-1, 0-2 ILH) at No. 2 Punahou (4-1, 1-0 ILH), 3 p.m.

The best winless team in the state takes on Punahou’s best lineup in years. Kamehameha nearly toppled Nevada powerhouse Liberty last weekend, losing 25-18. The ILH Open format gives all three teams a shot at the title, but a Warriors win here would shake up the standings.

Another Punahou win in league play would give the Buffanblu the inside track to that coveted first-round playoff bye. QB John-Keawe Sagapolutele’s field vision and renewed trust in the system were big factors in a 43-19 win over Saint Louis last week.

Leilehua (0-4-1, 0-3 OIA Open) at Waianae (1-4, 0-3), 6:30 p.m.

The Seariders have won the last two meetings with the Mules.

Leilehua last beat Waianae in 2014, 46-27, behind Kulanimoku Pauole (219 passing yards) and WR Lauriano Lucas.

Kaimuki (3-2, 3-1 OIA D-I) at Kaiser (2-3, 2-2), 6:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs offense is on a roll with 196 points in four league games. Can RB Ofa Vehikite and his gargantuan O-line continue to pummel defensive fronts? Vehikite has rushed for 872 yards and eight TDs on just 66 carries thanks to a front that averages 6 feet, 1 inch and 295 pounds per man.

The Cougars lean toward a quick pace offensively. Easton Yoshino (1,349 yards, 10 TDs), Kai Blackston (241 rushing yards, TD) and versatile Donovan Reis (161 passing yards, 171 rushing yards, 466 receiving yards, 10 total TDs) aren’t the only weapons in Kaiser’s loaded arsenal.

McKinley (0-5, 0-4 OIA D-II) vs. Kalaheo (0-6, 0-4) at Kailua, 6 p.m.

One team has scored 33 points in six games. The other has allowed at least 51 points in a game three times. One way or another, either the gritty Tigers or the stubborn Mustangs will emerge with their first win of the season at Alex Kane Stadium.

Preston Note has been resilient, running his routes and hauling in 25 passes for 469 yards and two TDs for McKinley. Elijah Taylor leads Kalaheo with 308 rushing yards and has scored one of their two TDs.

Damien (2-2, 0-1 ILH D-I) at Kamehameha I-AA (2-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.

The Monarchs came so close to knocking off D-I defending ILH and state champion ‘Iolani last week. In their last three games — an 18-14 win over Pearl City, a 16-7 loss to Open Division member Moanalua and ‘Iolani — Damien has played stellar defense.

They get matchups with Kamehameha and Saint Louis’ I-AA squads in the next two weeks before a rematch with ‘Iolani.

The I-AA Warriors are averaging 38.5 points per game in league play.

Kalani (2-3, 2-2 OIA D-II) at Waialua (2-4, 1-3), 6 p.m.

The Falcons’ playoff chances have thinned following a 53-33 loss to Kaimuki, but they are still alive. Kalani is averaging 24 points per game in its four league contests. Waialua has given up 42 points per game in conference play.

QB Kynan McCartney (1,352 yards, 12 TD passes) also has more than three times the rushing attempts of any teammate. Chris Holt (37 catches, 444 yards, four TDs) has emerged as a go-to playmaker.

The good news for Waialua is an offense that is averaging 29 points per game since Aug. 27.

QB Tyson Apau (824 passing yards, 395 rushing yards, 13 combined TDs) is keeping plays alive for the Bulldogs.

Pac-Five (2-1, 0-1 ILH D-II) at Saint Louis I-AA (1-1, 1-1), 3 p.m.

The Wolfpack came crashing down with a 52-7 loss to Kamehameha I-AA last week. They’ll face a Saint Louis squad that beat Punahou I-AA last week, 34-20.