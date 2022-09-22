comscore Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku out to corral elusive Amisone, No. 6 Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: No. 1 Kahuku out to corral elusive Amisone, No. 6 Kapolei

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kapolei’s Tama Amisone reached over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half against Aiea on Aug. 19 in Kapolei.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kapolei’s Tama Amisone reached over the goal line for a touchdown during the first half against Aiea on Aug. 19 in Kapolei.

His coach says he has so much to learn, so much room to grow. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors tight end Jordan Murray to assist thinning wide receivers group
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 22, 2022

Scroll Up