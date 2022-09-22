comscore Kill’s mentality makes New Mexico State a feisty adversary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kill’s mentality makes New Mexico State a feisty adversary

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, right, led his team onto field before a game against Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., last Saturday.

Think an 0-4 start to an NCAA football season is insurmountable? Read more

