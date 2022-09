Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I, like James “Duke” Aiona, was taken aback by Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s pledge to “issue an executive order ensuring that women in Hawaii have access to abortions” — but for a different reason (“Stand on abortion thrown into governor’s race,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 20).

I am pro-choice and feel strongly that women everywhere have the right to reproductive health care, including access to abortion.

But, an executive order? Seems dictatorial, arrogant and heavy-handed to me. Hawaii’s Constitution protects the right to abortion under its Privacy Act. If we must add more layers of protection to cement this right in place, put it to the people to individually vote their choice.

What other “executive orders” does Green have up his sleeve?

By the way, I typically vote Democratic and take my right to vote very seriously. Might leave my choice for governor blank this time.

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

Marijuana dispensaries got greedy; open market

Regarding the article, “Plan to legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in Hawaii takes shape” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 19): I would like to suggest to the dispensary owners that no one told them to open up multiple locations for their establishments — and now they’re complaining they’re not making a profit.

Greed got in the way and some of you have three locations on Oahu selling average or less-than-average cannabis at ridiculous prices.

The task force suggested in an earlier article that most of Hawaii 329 medical cardholders get their medicine through the black market, but look how quickly it changed its tune, now saying we get from the “grey/gray market.”

I am looking forward to the next research article on the next market we obtain our cannabis from. Hopefully, it will be The International Market in Waikiki.

Zaza Baker

Makiki

Shidler grant can go far to realign business, laws

I was delighted by Jay Shidler’s donation to the William Richardson School of Law to establish a fund to encourage innovative legal education regarding our business landscape.

Our traditional capitalist system, which has brought great prosperity to America, is now failing us in at least three ways: 1) traditional business accountability to three constituencies — owners, employees and customers — has been replaced by loyalty primarily to shareholders and highly paid executives, leading to a concentration of wealth in a tiny percentage of Americans; 2) the power of arms manufacturers has led not only to excessive military spending, skewering national priorities and destabilizing world peace, but also exacerbating the outrageous spread of gun violence; and 3) our world economic leadership has eroded because we have not had a government industrial policy encouraging innovation.

Let’s hope the Shidler grant helps put us back on track.

Davy Strand

Aiea

Blood Bank should move on ‘mad cow’ deferrals

The Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) seems unable or unwilling to process “deferrals” so that they can once again donate blood, as we are in a crisis.

In a recent conversation, the reason that a doctor and his staff conveyed was a lack of staff to process the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) or “mad cow disease” deferrals, which have now been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for the last two years.

The Red Cross on the mainland has been accepting CJD deferrals from those who were in Germany during the United Kingdom “mad cow” issue, for two years now. If BBH cannot handle the paperwork, it needs to be replaced by the Red Cross.

James Amos

Mililani

Homeless clinic is solid, but not in Chinatown

It’s great to hear about the city’s plans to open a free wound clinic for the homeless. However, can the city find a location other than Chinatown for it? We need to continue cleaning up the area and preserve this historic and unique place, and bringing in more services for the homeless here will not help.

Let us support the Chinatown merchants, art galleries and other existing establishments that enhance the area’s charm, diversity and cultural importance. Let us make Chinatown safe and clean for families and children.

Bessie Jacinto

Kakaako

Paying long-distance fees to talk to neighbor

Mahalos to Hawaiian Telcom for its enterprising business model. We now pay long-distance charges when we phone our neighbor next door.

Arthur Simpson

Wilhelmina Rise

