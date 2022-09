Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tickets are now on sale for the luau/show that will be the final scene in “Shaka, a Story of Aloha,” a locally produced documentary about the iconic pidgin phrase and hand sign. Read more

Tickets are now on sale for the luau/show that will be the final scene in “Shaka, a Story of Aloha,” a locally produced documentary about the iconic pidgin phrase and hand sign.

The event, which takes place 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Polynesian Cultural Center, will have “a premiere- style red carpet experience, a world-class luau dinner by Polynesian Cultural Center, a live show themed as a shaka contest, soundtrack sneak-peeks by Henry Kapono … and Shaka swag gift bags,” according to a news release.

Native Hawaiian film director Alex Bocchieri, whose first directorial feature, “Go for Broke,” earned rave reviews in 2018, and co-executive producer Bryan Spicer, award-winning producer/director known most recently in Hawaii for his work with “Hawaii Five-0” and “Magnum P.I.,” want to make “the concept of aloha in paradise visual through capturing audience member shakas and reactions,” so concertgoers should be ready to throw down their best shakas if the opportunity arises.

Everyone in attendance will be recorded for the project, “so those not wishing to be recorded should not attend.”

Recording artist Henry Kapono, winner of multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards, is the film’s musical director.

Tickets, which are $175 and $225 (premium seating), are available at shakacon2022.eventbrite.com.

The documentary is scheduled for release in 2023. For more information, go to projectshaka.com.