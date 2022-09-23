comscore Kokua Line: Can I track down old savings bond? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Can I track down old savings bond?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

Question: My father says my mother bought me U.S. savings bonds when I was born, but I have never seen them and she never mentioned them to me. He said she “put them away” but has no idea where. They haven’t turned up as I’ve gone through paperwork after my mom died last year. These would have been paper bonds, purchased around 1987. Is there a way to track them down? Read more

